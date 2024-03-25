Zebra Technologies Sponsors NFL Health & Safety Summit to Enhance Player Performance

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced its sponsorship of the NFL Health & Safety Summit from March 25-28, adjacent to the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla. The Summit brings together medical, athletic training, sports performance, and equipment representatives from all 32 Clubs, the League office, NFL partner organizations, and third-party experts.

“Our partnership with Zebra is enabling the NFL to bring the future to the field faster,” Jennifer Langton, Senior Vice President, Player Health and Innovation, National Football League. “The data provided by Zebra allows trainers and team personnel to work more efficiently in managing the training and loads of each player to help predict and prevent injuries as well as optimize player performance.”

An industry leader in RFID, Zebra is the Official Real Time Location Solutions Provider of the NFL. For the past ten seasons, Zebra has tracked every player on every team for every game, every week of the NFL season. The company uses RFID to track players and footballs to generate data for the NFL’s Next Gen Stats platform to enhance the fan experience.

Since 2021, Zebra has also tracked equipment – helmets, shoulder pads, knee braces, and cleats – worn during games for use in analytics to improve the health and safety of players. The NFL uses Zebra’s RFID tags in players’ equipment to generate data which enhances player performance, informs training and recovery decisions as well as supports injury prevention, workload management, game planning and return-to-play situations.

“A broader data set enables the teams to better analyze, evaluate, train and game plan to improve player results on the field and mitigate risks,” said Joe White, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “The real-time insights Zebra provides on the football field apply to warehouse operations, manufacturing plants, retail stores and beyond, tracking the location and movement of goods, assets and people to optimize performance, safety and business outcomes.”

Beyond sports, Zebra serves customers of all sizes with a portfolio of hardware, software, services, and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. When businesses work with Zebra, supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and front-line workers are more engaged through new ways of working with technology.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies is sponsoring the NFL Health & Safety Summit in Orlando, Fla, showcasing its use of RFID tags in players’ equipment to generate data to support injury prevention and more.

The data generated by Zebra’s RFID technology fuels the NFL’s Next Gen Stats platform, health and safety initiatives, and businesses that want better visibility to drive the best outcomes.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.