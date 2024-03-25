Biodesix Announces New Master Collaborative Research Agreement with Leading US Cancer Center

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung diseases, today announced that it has entered into a new master collaborative research agreement (MCRA) with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) under which the teams will collaborate on a development plan for diagnostic tests aimed at improving the treatment of cancer.

Biodesix will utilize its array of genomics, proteomics, and data mining capabilities with the aim of developing and commercializing oncology biomarker assays in collaboration with MSK. Bio-Rad will provide its industry-leading digital PCR assay technology in support of this important work.

The collaborators, represented by Dr. Howard Scher (MSK) and Dr. Gary Pestano (Biodesix), will share an update at the 31st International Precision Medicine Tri-Con meeting (PMTC) on March 25: “An Industry | Academic Collaboration Framework Focused on Novel Diagnostic Test Development in Oncology”.

“The expansion of our previous master sponsored research agreement (MSRA) into a master collaborative research agreement with MSK is a significant milestone for Biodesix and for biomarkers in oncology diagnostics. Biodesix looks forward to co-developing and validating new test concepts under these agreements,” said Scott Hutton, CEO, Biodesix.

“We look forward to working with Biodesix to develop the next generation of highly multiplexed digital PCR assays as part of our expanding oncology offering,” said Simon May, EVP and President of Life Sciences at Bio-Rad Laboratories. “Bio-Rad provides the leading solution for digital PCR, and we are committed to providing oncology researchers and commercial partners with technologies that enable everything from biomarker discovery to clinical trials and patient monitoring of minimal residual disease.”

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions and services company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix offers five Medicare-covered tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS® test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an average of two to three business days, expediting the time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

