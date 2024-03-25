XX-XY Athletics: Introducing the Only Athletic Brand to Stand up for Women’s Sports

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An apparel industry leader known for her creativity, courage and cultural acuity, Jennifer Sey is combining her experience as an elite athlete, seasoned brand executive and brave truth teller to start her own brand -- XX-XY Athletics.

The brand is focused on delivering best in class premium casual athletic clothing and the first release is centered around casual cotton basics including t-shirts, joggers and fleece. A quick follow up second release will be rooted in performance fabrics and includes leggings, bike shorts, tees and tanks for women as well as tees, shorts and layering pieces for men.

Launching during Women’s History Month, XX-XY Athletics is now available for sale at XX-XYAthletics.com.

The founder and CEO – Jennifer Sey – has a long history as an elite level athlete defending women’s and girls’ safety in sports and first-hand experience with how harrowing it can be to challenge false narratives.

“Throughout my life I’ve risked my reputation and standing in my community to stand up for children, women and free speech. XX-XY Athletics is the culmination of everything I’ve ever done in my life,” said Sey.

It’s the brand messaging focused on being brave, telling the truth, and protecting women’s sports that sets XX-XY Athletics apart from other athletic brands. While an overwhelming majority of Americans support fairness, safety and equal opportunity in women’s sports, not a single brand that claims to celebrate women has stood up for the cause. As an award-winning Chief Marketing Officer for one of the world’s most iconic brands, Sey combines her deep fashion and brand building expertise, as well as her experience as a world-class athlete to bring XX-XY Athletics to life.

“World class brands inform and drive the culture. Right now, there are no brands that give consumers the opportunity to weigh in on this subject. If we give them a way to say I stand with women and girls, I believe they’ll take it and join us because they’ll know they won’t stand alone,” said Sey.

