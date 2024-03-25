The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine Partners with MentorVet and Chewy Health to Launch Mentorship Program for New Diplomates

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) and MentorVet have partnered to deliver a new mentorship program: MentorVet Lead for New Diplomates. The program is sponsored by Chewy Health, the dedicated healthcare arm of Chewy, which funded the development of this exciting new program and plans to provide scholarships to participants on an ongoing basis. Designed for ACVIM Diplomates who have become Board-certified in the past five years, MentorVet Lead will deliver the peer support, coaching, and mentorship needed by new ACVIM specialists to thrive.

For six months, mentees will complete robust online learning modules focused on professional skills such as stress management, leadership, mentorship, team building, and budgeting. They will also meet with fellow participants virtually each month to discuss content and compare in-practice experiences. Importantly, participants will have access to individualized mental health and financial coaching, as well as one-on-one mentorship with more established ACVIM Diplomates.

MentorVet Lead is the result of collaboration between ACVIM, Chewy Health, and MentorVet, an organization that uses evidence-based approaches to empower veterinary professionals. The program is tailored to meet the specific needs of new ACVIM Diplomates and was initially developed to help meet a growing need for support for mid-career veterinarians.

" We are excited to partner with MentorVet to expand access to mentorship and educational opportunities in veterinary specialty medicine," said Sarah Gillings, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), ACVIM Board of Regents President. " This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to advance the practice of veterinary specialty medicine and support the next generation of veterinary professionals beyond their clinical knowledge.”

This partnership is an extension of Chewy Health’s commitment to improving the lives of pets and those who work tirelessly to care for them. In addition to sponsoring the creation of the MentorVet Lead program, the organization will provide 30 full scholarships for the first two cohorts of participants.

“ At Chewy Health, we are passionate about providing veterinary professionals with access to the education and resources they need to thrive in practice," said Mita Malhotra, President of Chewy Health. " We are thrilled to be expanding our ongoing partnership with MentorVet to support the unique mentorship and well-being of ACVIM specialists. These critical tools will help our participants take care of themselves while delivering the highest quality medicine for their patients."

The MentorVet Lead pilot program kicks off on March 25, 2024, and will conclude on September 15, 2024. ACVIM, MentorVet, and Chewy Health will continue to collaborate in their collective mission to support and provide resources for veterinary professionals, including developing a second cohort in the fall of 2024. Chewy Health will also support the Wellbeing Zone at the 2024 ACVIM Forum.

About ACVIM

Based in Englewood, Colorado, the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is the certifying organization for veterinary specialists in cardiology, large animal internal medicine, neurology, nutrition, oncology, and small animal internal medicine. With more than 3,200 members, the ACVIM is dedicated to improving the lives of animals and people through the education, training, and certification of specialists in veterinary internal medicine, the discovery and dissemination of new medical knowledge, and increasing public awareness of advances in veterinary medical care. Learn more at ACVIM.org.

About MentorVet

MentorVet leverages evidence-based approaches to empower individuals to thrive within veterinary medicine. MentorVet currently offers programming to support early-career veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and veterinary mentors, and their work is made possible through collaboration with a growing number of practice groups, veterinary medical associations, and corporations. To read more about the early success of MentorVet, you can read their impact report in full by visiting mentorvet.net/impactreport. For more information visit mentorvet.net or follow MentorVet on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Chewy Health

Chewy’s mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. Chewy Health embodies this spirit with our unparalleled commitment to pets and the people who tirelessly care for them. In response to veterinary care challenges and evolving pet parent needs, Chewy Health is pioneering digital solutions for simple, efficient operations. This leads to more time for hands-on pet care for healthier and happier pets. It’s all part of the commitment at Chewy Health to improve the health of every pet by helping to make veterinary professionals’ jobs easier.