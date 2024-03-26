Phison Collaborates with MediaTek to Propel Generative AI Computing and Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading provider of NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, today announced a pivotal strategic collaboration with industry giant MediaTek to push forward innovations in generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI) computing and services, and meet demand for fine-tuning AI model computations across industries. Under the collaboration, Phison's cutting-edge AI computing service, aiDAPTIV+, will pair with MediaTek's premier generative AI service platform, MediaTek DaVinci, heralding a new epoch for AI computing and application services and accelerating the adoption of generative AI in everyday life.

MediaTek DaVinci is an advanced, open platform for generative AI services, built on the Generative AI Service Framework (GAISF). MediaTek DaVinci enables developers to build a variety of plugins for enterprise applications, fostering a vibrant ecosystem and enhancing the user experience.

Phison's aiDAPTIV+ features a pioneering SSD-integrated AI computing architecture that breaks down large AI models for concurrent operation with SSDs. This approach significantly reduces infrastructure costs and boosts computational efficiency, enabling the training of substantial AI models with limited GPU and DRAM resources. aiDAPTIV+ has already demonstrated its effectiveness in the Industry 4.0 sector and is poised to accelerate AI transformation across various sectors, bolstering business competitiveness. Additionally, aiDAPTIV+ consumes less power than traditional AI server setups for the same AI model fine-tuning tasks and this aligns with the current trend of minimizing energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Phison's aiDAPTIV+ has showcased its significance in industrial application in the world's first mass-produced AOI optical inspection system with integrated SSD co-processing. Also, aiDAPTIV+ has elevated the recognition accuracy of Taiwanese AI for Professor Yuan-Fu Liao at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. Phison’s synergy with MediaTek DaVinci will broaden the reach of aiDAPTIV+ technology, injecting new momentum into the AI service market by delivering unparalleled user experiences and fostering a broader landscape for innovation for developers.

"aiDAPTIV+ is set to revolutionize AI model fine-tuning, and MediaTek DaVinci has already made significant strides in AI services,” said Dr. Wei Lin, CTO, Phison. “Together, we aim to swiftly integrate AI into everyday life and create greater value for our clients.”

“Phison's aiDAPTIV+ enhances our platform with unparalleled edge computing power and creates new prospects for our users and developers,” said Jason Yeh, Assistant General Manager of AI and Data Engineering Division at MediaTek. “With this collaboration, we look forward to establishing a profound impact on the entire industry and creating a smarter future together.”

The collaboration between Phison and MediaTek promises:

An innovative AI computing architecture: aiDAPTIV+'s model decomposition and SSD co-processing enable training of larger AI models. Enhanced cost-efficiency: It is expected to lower AI service hardware costs, broadening and economizing AI technology applications. Enhanced scalability of the MediaTek DaVinci platform capabilities: Combination with aiDAPTIV+ offers developers more opportunities to develop diverse, customized plugins and assistants for various applications. Swift deployment of edge AI applications: aiDAPTIV+'s model decomposition allows for rapid adaptation to various application needs. ESG-aligned solutions: aiDAPTIV+ reduces the power needed for AI model fine-tuning, lessening energy consumption and carbon footprint, in step with environmental trends.

Moreover, the Phison-MediaTek collaboration equips AI server providers with a comprehensive on-premise software and hardware solution, enhancing the competitiveness of AI server products and providing the client slide with all-in-one AI services.

Phison and MediaTek believe that their collaboration will bring a competitive edge to AI server providers, expedite the adoption of AI technology, and create added value for end-users that builds an intelligent future with AI everywhere.

[PHISON IR Distribution List Application Form]

If you would like to receive Phison press releases or announcements, please register with our IR distribution application form in this link: Phison IR Distribution List

[PHISON’s Quick Facts]

Over 23 years of experience in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

Over 3,800 employees globally, and more than 75% are engineers.

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Target long-term revenue of over NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy.

Exceeds 20% of the global market share of SSD controllers.

Exceeds 40% of the global market share of Automotive NAND controllers.

Unique business model that can produce consistently strong cashflow and profits over long-term NAND memory market cycles.

Committed to maintaining long-term partnerships with our global NAND flash supply sources and with our downstream module customers.

[About PHISON]

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND flash controller, storage solutions, signal integrity IC and AI solution provider. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe, and IEEE-SA.

To know more about Phison, please visit Phison Website or Phison Q&A for details. Read more on our blog: www.phisonblog.com

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements". Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison’s reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-win, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer’s financial condition, exchange rate fluctuation, legal actions, amendments of the laws and regulations, global economy change, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison’s business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.