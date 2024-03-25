Noventiq Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Net One Asia in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noventiq Holdings PLC (Noventiq), a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, is excited to announce a strategic joint venture with Net One Asia, a premier provider of IT services in Singapore. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Noventiq's expansion strategy in the Asia Pacific region, leveraging the strengths of both companies to bring comprehensive Microsoft technology solutions to the Singapore market.

The joint venture, operating under Noventiq Singapore Pte Ltd, is a testament to both companies' commitment to driving digital innovation. With a focus on cybersecurity and Data&AI, including Microsoft Copilot, Noventiq Singapore will offer the full spectrum of Microsoft technologies and solutions that

Noventiq delivers in 60 countries worldwide. This initiative is designed to accelerate Noventiq's presence in Singapore and across the APAC region, providing local organizations with advanced cybersecurity and Microsoft offerings.

Partnership Synergy

Noventiq's contribution to the joint venture encompasses its extensive relationship with Microsoft as one of its global partners, 15 Advanced Specializations, and a dedicated team of 300 people in the APAC region operating in 8 countries around Asia, supported by resources from Noventiq’s Global Delivery Centers. Net One Asia brings to the table a team of 180, its operational prowess, a robust salesforce, and a clientele of over 1000 customers across Asia. This partnership is uniquely positioned to deliver growth through the synergistic combination of both companies' strengths.

The joint venture is expected to fast-track Noventiq's success in Singapore, mirroring its achievements in other new markets.

The main goal is to focus on the Singapore market, with plans to explore new initiatives in the Asia Pacific region in the future. The joint venture will introduce products, services, and solutions from Noventiq’s own IPs such as Weaver AI, Fintense, or Selecta as well as our offerings on Microsoft technologies, including Copilot. The partnership will also expand into other partners’ solutions.

Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, commented: “As we continue on our journey to list on Nasdaq, these steps in our expansion plan are crucial for Noventiq. Positioned to serve the Singapore market, this collaboration integrates Noventiq's innovative solutions and services with a robust Microsoft ecosystem, spanning across all industries. This venture promises unparalleled cybersecurity protections and the unique offerings of Microsoft, which will bring multiple benefits for companies within the market and the broader region. Beyond technological advancements, this partnership is set to create new job opportunities, enabling employees from both entities to participate in cross-training and contribute to a growing team dedicated to the success of the joint venture.”

Ilya Anzhiganov, Vice President Noventiq Asia Pacific, comments: "Our primary objective centers on making a significant impact in the Singapore market, setting the stage for future expansion across the Asia Pacific. Through this joint venture, we aim to introduce a suite of innovative products, services, and solutions, leveraging Noventiq's proprietary technologies like Weaver AI, Fintense, and Selecta, alongside our comprehensive offerings in Microsoft technologies, including Copilot."

Alex Toh, Group Managing Director of Net One Asia, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this joint venture with Noventiq, a partnership that signifies a pivotal step forward in our mission to transform the digital landscape in Singapore. Together, we are set to unlock new opportunities, leveraging Noventiq's global expertise in Microsoft technologies and our deep understanding of the local market dynamics. This collaboration will create a synergy that will drive innovation, enhance cybersecurity, and deliver unprecedented value to our customers.

Business Combination Agreement

As previously announced on May 4, 2023, Noventiq and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: COOL) entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to result in the combined company being listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “NVIQ”. The proposed business combination is expected to provide Noventiq with improved access to new sources of capital, accelerate M&A opportunities, and enhance its reach and capabilities in fast-growing technology development in cybersecurity, generative AI, and other high-margin solutions and tools.

About Noventiq

Noventiq (Noventiq Holdings PLC) is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. The company enables, facilitates, and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting organizations across a comprehensive range of industries with best-in-class IT vendors, alongside its own services and proprietary solutions.

The company’s rapid growth is underpinned by its three-dimensional strategy to expand its market penetration, product portfolio, and sales channels. This is supported by an active approach to M&A, positioning Noventiq to capitalize on the industry’s ongoing consolidation. With around 6,400 employees globally, Noventiq operates in approximately 60 countries with significant growth potential in multiple regions including Latin America, EMEA, and APAC – with a notable presence in India. For more information: Noventiq – a global provider of IT solutions and services.

About Net One Asia

Net One Asia, a leading IT solutions provider with over 30 years of experience, empowers businesses across Asia to achieve their technological goals. We deliver Secured Hybrid Multi-Cloud and End User Computing/Future Workplace solutions, leveraging our expertise and partnerships with industry leading software, hardware and cloud vendors to craft the right solution tailored to each client's specific needs, both current and future.

With a proven track record of success in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Enterprises, Government, and Healthcare, Net One Asia is uniquely positioned to support our clients’ transformation journey, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including consulting, design, architecture assessments, migration, and deployment, to ensure a smooth and successful transition to a secure and modern IT infrastructure and Workforce.

Commitment to success beyond the initial implementation, Net One Asia's certified 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) provides Managed Services; working with our clients as their extended team, through our Service Desk, Monitoring, and Infrastructure Operations, ensuring business systems are always running smoothly, allowing them to focus on what matters most. For more information: Home Page - Net One Asia.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth’s mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. Corner Growth is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team’s history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.

Corner Growth also brings a group of highly respected investment professionals, with strong track records and deep individual experience in SPAC and de-SPAC processes, a rolodex of premier public market investors, and a team of advisors who offer experience and access to networks across a broad functional and physical geography.