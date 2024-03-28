Boston Children’s Hospital and NRG Energy celebrate $1 million milestone, thanks to the Choose to Give program

(L to R), Kandi Terry, Senior Director of Government Affairs at NRG, Mike Rombach, Vice President and General Manager of NRG Home, Michael Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving and Events at Boston Children's Hospital, Pat Hammond, Senior Director of Retail Communications at NRG, and Nelson Reyneri, Director of Strategic Alliances and Policy at NRG (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, one of the leading suppliers of energy and home services in Massachusetts, today celebrated surpassing $1 million in contributions to Boston Children’s Hospital from its charitable program, Choose to Give. The milestone was celebrated at an event held at the hospital where a prominent hallway beam was named for the energy supplier.

NRG’s Choose to Give program launched at Boston Children’s Hospital in 2017, and contributions support the hospital’s Every Child Fund to provide lifesaving treatments and research breakthroughs to future generations of children.

“We’re delighted to recognize NRG’s generous support,” said Michael Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Special Events at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. “Every dollar contributed through this program supports our Every Child Fund, answering the urgent call to end childhood disease and give children the very best gift—adulthood.”

When NRG customers enroll through the Choose to Give electricity plan, NRG contributes $50 to Boston Children’s Hospital. In addition, NRG contributes one percent of each customer’s electricity supply charges to Boston Children’s Hospital annually for as long as the customer remains on the plan. Besides helping children’s health, those who enroll will also get the peace of mind that comes with locking in a predictable electricity supply price for 12 months.

“Our longstanding partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital is extremely important to us at NRG,” said Mike Rombach, Vice President and General Manager of NRG Home. “We are especially proud that these contributions continue to support the vital work done at the hospital through the Every Child Fund, ensuring children can have a healthier tomorrow.

“We are proud to offer our customers a simple way to support the great work done at Boston Children’s Hospital when they turn on their lights, run their washing machine, and watch TV,” Rombach added.

Since 2017, NRG’s Choose to Give program has empowered customers to support local nonprofits simply through paying their electricity bills. To date, NRG and its customers have contributed more than $15 million to local organizations across the country through the program.

Customers interested in learning more about the NRG electricity plan benefiting Boston Children’s Hospital, or to enroll can visit picknrg.com/bch. Terms and conditions, including an early cancel fee, apply.

About NRG

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.