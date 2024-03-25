Beyond New Horizons, an Astrion Joint Venture with Fluor, Secures $3.7 Billion U.S. Air Force Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) II Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Astrion announced the U.S. Air Force awarded Beyond New Horizons, LLC (BNH), an Astrion Joint Venture (JV) with Fluor, the Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) II contract valued at more than 3.7 billion dollars. This 12-year contract supports the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC).

Through BNH, Astrion and Fluor will carry out test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, and capital improvements to ensure the continuity of the AEDC ground test mission. The TOS II contract will support the government’s operation of aerodynamic and propulsion wind tunnels, rocket and turbine engine test cells, space environmental chambers, arc heaters, ballistic ranges, and other specialized units.

"Through this contract, Astrion will establish a new era of aerospace testing for the Air Force characterized by cutting-edge innovation, unparalleled efficiency, and unwavering dedication," said Dave Zolet, CEO of Astrion. "We are proud to support the Air Force as it elevates its preparation for the next generation of readiness. We strive to be the difference for our customers delivering results with impact."

BNH will perform the work at six AEDC operating locations including:

Arnold Air Force Base (AFB), Tennessee

The National Full Scale Aerodynamics Complex, Mountain View, California

Tunnel 9, White Oak, Maryland

The Landing Gear Test Facility, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

The Aerospace Vehicle Survivability Facility, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

National Radar Cross Section Test Facility, White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico

"This win solidifies our position as the partner for progress in mission testing, operations, and engineering," said Fog Hahn, Chief Growth Officer at Astrion. "Together with Fluor, we are confident that TOS II opens opportunities for growth and unparalleled innovation to advance ground test and sustainment operations at AEDC and beyond."

This announcement builds upon Astrion's recent $910 million contract win to support the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command to ensure the safety, suitability, and effectiveness of aviation platforms, missiles, and sensors. The recent launch of Astrion brought together two flagship government services firms, to partner for progress and move the nation forward with innovative solutions.

About Beyond New Horizons

Beyond New Horizons (BNH) is a fully populated joint venture led by Engineering Research and Consulting (ERC) now doing business as Astrion Group (Astrion), in partnership with Fluor. BNH was formed to provide unmatched Test and Evaluation services to the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC). Leveraging the capabilities of our parent companies, BNH specializes in testing and evaluation for military and space systems combined with unmatched capability in large-scale Government program management, integration, engineering, and construction services for specialized and technically advanced high-hazard facilities. https://bnh-jv.com/

About Astrion

Astrion delivers the difference that empowers our customers and nation to take on what’s next. Astrion stands as a partner for progress, providing cutting-edge services that boost preparedness, optimize performance, and ensure mission success. Astrion embraces a forward-thinking spirit to tackle critical challenges across cybersecurity, digital solutions, mission support, science & engineering, and test & evaluation to support the Air Force, Army, Civilian Agencies, Navy, and Space. For more information, please visit www.astrion.us.