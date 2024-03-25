St. Luke's Health System Turns to Equipment Depot, Hai Robotics Partnership to Advance Distribution Operations

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Luke's Health System, a prominent not-for-profit healthcare provider based in Idaho, turns to a strategic partnership with Equipment Depot, Inc., America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, and Hai Robotics, a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), to streamline order picking and fulfillment of medical-surgical products in its future Meridian, Idaho, warehouse.

The turnkey goods-to-person solution produced in collaboration between Hai Robotics and EQSOLUTIONS™, Equipment Depot's systems integration division, will maximize space utilization and operational efficiency as St. Luke’s optimizes various distribution networks under one roof.

The HaiPick System will cover 14,000 square feet within St. Luke's facility and operate 28 HaiPick Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robots (ACRs) that transport inbound and outbound containers within a system of storage racking and conveyor workstations.

The robots transport up to 8 containers at any given time for maximum order batching efficiency and deliver them to ergonomic human-operated workstations equipped with pick-to-light technology. With an intuitive interface and comprehensive check systems integrated into the workstations, the HaiPick System is expected to help St. Luke's achieve an impressive 99.99% order-picking accuracy.

“Our forward-looking supply chain has successfully identified a strategic partner that aligns perfectly with our vision of advanced distribution and consolidated services,” said Jason Merrill, Senior Director at St. Luke's Health System. “Hai excels in delivering top-tier automation products and value-added solutions. Their cutting-edge, adaptable technology met our scalability requirements to meet the ever-growing demands of providing health care products efficiently and safely to patients and caregivers, all while optimizing the cost to deliver care.”

Supported by Equipment Depot’s 85 years of material handling knowledge, Hai’s solution was chosen for its unparalleled ability to optimize storage space — with a vertical reach extending up to 32+ feet — easily adapt to demand fluctuations and rapid growth, and elevate the workplace environment by minimizing touch points and eliminating human travel to fulfill orders.

"EQSOLUTIONS and Hai Robotics perfectly marries Equipment Depot's top-tier material handling expertise with Hai's innovative ACR systems,” said Tim Raque, Director of Automation Sales for EQSOLUTIONS. “Our strategic alliance will empower St. Luke's with the competitive efficiency, flexibility, and scalability needed to thrive in today's fast-paced market.”

"Collaborating with St. Luke's and Equipment Depot on this project has been a fantastic experience,” said Hunter Senn, Director of Sales for Hai Robotics U.S.A. "They’ve presented us with the opportunity to engineer a creative and cutting-edge system that leverages our full suite of robust capabilities and the flexibility we’re known for. With Equipment Depot's collaborative engineering and St. Luke's expertise over their operations, we are poised for success all around."

About St. Luke’s Health System

For more than 100 years, St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center has been committed to serving the needs of our growing region. Founded in 1902, St. Luke’s Boise is Idaho’s largest healthcare provider and the flagship hospital of St. Luke’s Health System, providing access to highly skilled specialists, nurses, and staff within a friendly campus designed for healing. Known for clinical excellence, St. Luke’s Boise is nationally recognized for quality and patient safety, and proud to be designated a Magnet hospital, the gold standard for nursing care.

About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) committed to elevating the world’s access to inventory through intelligent, fast, efficient warehouse automation that is more accessible to all facilities.

Their award-winning equipment drives highly flexible ASRS constructed of standard racking and almost any container. Hai Robotics’ solutions maximize vertical storage up to 32+ feet, reduce storage footprints up to 75%, increase workflow efficiency gains up to 4x, and improve order pick accuracy to 99.9%+.

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is trusted in 1,200+ projects across 40+ countries and supported by 8 offices globally. For more information, visit HaiRobotics.com.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

EQSOLUTIONS is the systems integration division of Equipment Depot, Inc., specializing in engineering transformative warehouse and automation solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities, providing a one-source solution to solving a variety of industry challenges. For more information visit eqdepot.com/warehouse-solutions/