Rochester Electronics and Intelligent Memory Ensure the Availability of Legacy Storage Solutions

Rochester Electronics, LLC and Intelligent Memory have joined forces to ensure the continued availability of mature and legacy DRAM and NAND storage solutions tailored for industrial and embedded applications.

Intelligent Memory has been the trusted provider of reliable and high-quality memory products for over three decades, serving and fulfilling the enduring, shifting needs of industrial applications. In a landscape where leading-edge memory manufacturers no longer focus on supporting legacy memories, customers with end-of-life microprocessors still require low-density storage solutions. Intelligent Memory is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR5 in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio, making IM’s portfolio one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market from one single source.

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, offering 100% authorized, traceable, certified, and guaranteed devices. Rochester is focused on extending the availability of obsolete lifecycle products, along with providing support for active lifecycle products.

Rochester Electronics supports mature densities with a stock of core microprocessor components. Rochester stocks an extensive portfolio of processors, including continued production of numerous legacy and end-of-life processors through licensing, die banks, and die product replications. Customers are now able to purchase a range of Intelligent Memory devices, including DRAM, non-volatile NAND/SLC NAND, and low-density eMMC products, through Rochester. The partnership between Rochester and Intelligent Memory supports mutually valued customers across the globe.

“ For over forty years, Rochester has been providing support for legacy and mature semiconductor technologies. Intelligent Memory’s diverse range of mature and legacy DRAM and NAND offerings perfectly align with our strategic vision, enabling seamless continuity and longevity in Memory technology for our valued global customers.”

－ Paul Mason, Global Technology Director (Memory), Rochester Electronics

“ With our portfolio of reliable legacy memory solutions tailored specifically to the needs of industrial customers, we help Rochester address the needs of many of its customers without costly and time-consuming re-designs and qualifications.”

－ David Raquet, Global Vice President Sales and Marketing, Intelligent Memory

About Intelligent Memory

Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDRAM to DDR5 as well as LPDDR4(x) components) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity, and long-term availability.

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester offers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Storage and Processing, Assembly, Test, and Reliability, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

