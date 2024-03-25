Sourcepoint Partners with Freestar to Provide Access to Portfolio of Leading Privacy Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sourcepoint, the practical privacy software company trusted by the world’s most influential brands, announced a partnership with Freestar, the leading monetization partner for content publishers and e-commerce sites, to provide Freestar’s customers with Sourcepoint’s best-in-class privacy products. Through the new partnership, Sourcepoint will equip Freestar’s customers with the solutions and expertise needed to navigate today’s complex privacy landscape.

The partnership sees Sourcepoint’s consent management platform (CMP) included in Freestar’s offering, providing customers with the support needed to work towards compliance in a landscape of ever-changing regulations, industry frameworks, and platform requirements.

“Our partnership with Freestar brings market-leading privacy products and support to some of the world’s largest enterprises,” said Nial Ferguson, Managing Director, Europe at Sourcepoint. “Privacy and consent management drive business outcomes and we look forward to working with Freestar and its customers to ensure compliant privacy experiences and monetization.”

As Freestar's CMP provider, Sourcepoint’s solutions help customers stay compliant with regulations, including GDPR and U.S. state privacy laws, and strengthen audience relationships.

“This partnership integrates our expertise in monetization with Sourcepoint’s proven track record of leadership in privacy and consent management,” said Matt Whaley, Chief Strategy Officer at Freestar. “Together, we are poised to deliver offerings that help our customers navigate complex market challenges and relentlessly drive growth.”

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is the practical data privacy software company trusted by the world's most influential brands. Supporting over 30 billion consumer touchpoints per month, Sourcepoint offers enterprise-grade privacy automation for complex, dynamic compliance challenges. Sourcepoint has offices in New York, Berlin, and London. Learn more at sourcepoint.com.

About Freestar

Freestar engineers cutting-edge monetization solutions for websites and apps. Leveraging industry-leading technology, data science and massive scale, the company's passionate team of 200 ad tech experts enable busy website and app owners to seamlessly maximize revenue while freeing themselves of the hassles of ad operations.

Freestar’s ever-expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale.

The company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States on the annual Inc. 5000 list for each of the last 5 years, most notably in 2019 when Freestar was number 1 on the list. The company has been honored with a myriad of other awards, including the 2023 AdWeek AI Tool of the Year and the 2023 Titan Business Awards Customer Service Team of the Year.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company has team members spread across the world in thirteen different countries.

For more information, visit www.freestar.com.