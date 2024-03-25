Preeminent Manufacturer of Air, Hydraulic and Custom Cylinders Selects C2CRM to Manage and Automate Their Customer Relationships and Sales Processes

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear C2, Inc. announced that Peninsular Cylinder Co. has selected C2CRM over other CRM vendors to integrate to their new Epicor ERP system. Based on its past experience integrating with their old ERP system as well as the success of their deployment of C2CRM, Peninsular Cylinder was confident to move ahead and continue their application with C2CRM/Epicor.

“Our customer data is extremely intense, and C2CRM is able to transfer all of this data to a cloud-based CRM system, resulting in a very user-friendly and efficient 'one stop access' method of seeing customer business, and activity,” said Bill Tyler, National Sales & Marketing Manager for Peninsular Cylinder. “As for the folks at Clear C2, all I can say is that my vision or intentions for a CRM go well beyond CRM standards and they have without hesitation accommodated any and all of my requests. My regional staff has visibility of their customer activity through dashboards that they can set up and manage to their individual needs. With over thirty years of ERP integration experience, Clear C2’s professional services provided resources, and best practices documentation to help pave the way for a seamless transition to Epicor, and now we can leverage the benefits of both systems.”

C2CRM is architecturally designed to help companies like Peninsular Cylinder Co. with their hierarchical structured customer data. This organically increased organizational efficiencies, strengthened customer loyalty, and improved business processes and sales effectiveness. Accessible 24/7 to all C2CRM users in the organization via its cloud-based application, mobile application, and Outlook integration. C2CRM offers instant access to critical customer activity, opportunity, quotes, and sales information that enables users to maximize their opportunities and increase customer satisfaction.

“C2CRM’s clear advantage over other CRM systems in the marketplace is its ability to not only offer integration services using our own professional services expertise but to creatively customize C2CRM to display the imported data helping the sales organization to be more effective and efficient,” said Charlie Spaneas, Director, Sales & Marketing at Clear C2. “We not only take pride in how closely we can morph our software to our customers’ business model, but also in how we sustain high user adoption rates. Keeping the application relevant over time with our all-inclusive support package.”

About Peninsular Cylinder Co.

Peninsular Cylinder Co., headquartered in Roseville, Michigan manufactures hydraulic, pneumatic & custom cylinders to a wide array of industries such as automotive, forest/lumber, foundry and more. They have become a valued & trusted supplier to all industries requiring linear actuation. Peninsular also meets NFPA/JIC Tie Rod Cylinder Configuration standards. They have an experienced team of manufacturing, engineering and customer service specialists to exceed their customers’ expectations.

For more information, visit https://www.peninsularcylinders.com, call 800-526-7968 or email sales@peninsularcylinders.com.

About Clear C2, Inc.

Clear C2, Inc. was founded in 1993, focusing on publishing and delivering customer-driven technology solutions including C2CRM, a comprehensive middle-market CRM solution designed to integrate sales, marketing and customer service into one seamless, collaborative operation. It consists of several modules that span five solution sets: Relationship Management, Sales Automation, Customer Service, Marketing Automation and Business Intelligence. C2CRM is offered as both an On-Premise and a Cloud-based (SaaS) solution.

For additional information on Clear C2, visit http://www.clearc2.com or call 1-972-304-7100.