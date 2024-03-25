Turkish Broker Integra Licenses CyberCube Software to Bolster Cyber Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integra Insurance and Reinsurance Broking Services is to become the first Turkish broker to roll out CyberCube’s Broking Manager, the cyber risk analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

Integra holds a prominent position in the Turkish market as the leading cyber insurance broker. It will license Broking Manager to bolster its growth plans for cyber and gain a competitive edge in this market.

Broking Manager offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits. Broking Manager will allow Integra’s team to quantify the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure and explain it to their clients. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Emma Drouineau, Sales Manager at CyberCube, said: “Integra will be the first Turkish broker to utilize CyberCube’s Broking Manager platform to better support clients with their cyber insurance needs. We are delighted Integra has chosen CyberCube as a trusted analytics partner — our Broking Manager solution will help the Integra team educate clients on their unique exposures and advise on coverage more efficiently.”

Kemal Dinçer, Founding Partner and CEO, Integra, said: “As cyber threats continue to rise in prominence, we wanted an intelligent tool that gives our clients the information they need while providing us with the holistic risk data needed to provide the guidance and advice that our clients have come to depend on. CyberCube’s Broking Manager fits the bill perfectly."

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations quantify cyber risk to facilitate placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

