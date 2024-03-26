Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Sale of World 50 to New Continuation Fund Investment Vehicle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”) today announced the sale of World 50 Parent LLC and its related subsidiary companies (“World 50” or the “Company”) to a single asset GP-led continuation fund investment vehicle managed by an affiliate of MSCP. The continuation fund is led by investments from Pantheon with co-lead participation from Blue Owl Strategic Equity and Lexington, with Norwest, Ares Management Funds, AltamarCAM and Churchill also committing to the vehicle.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, World 50 is an invitation-only, peer-to-peer network and knowledge exchange platform. Global CEOs, board directors, and senior executives across a variety of functions – from 37 countries across six continents – join World 50 to learn from one another, build relationships, and engage with the World 50 community to discover powerful insights. Since investing in World 50 in 2020, MSCP has partnered with Company management to further build out the offering and continuously improve the member experience through complimentary services and products. The Company’s focus on creating an unmatched member experience has further cemented World 50 as an important resource to its members, which in turn, has led to consistent growth for the Company.

“We are proud to have partnered with the World 50 management team through this past chapter, ultimately transforming World 50 into what we believe to be a differentiated, leading platform,” said Adam Shaw, Managing Director and Head of Business Services at MSCP. “We believe World 50 is a unique business model with multiple levers for continued growth. We appreciate the World 50 team’s extraordinary talent and dedication over the past four years and look forward to being a value-added partner in the Company’s next chapter.”

“Morgan Stanley Capital Partners has been an outstanding partner over the past four years, helping solidify World 50’s position as an invaluable resource to our members, which has delivered exceptional value to them and growth for the company,” said David Wilkie, former CEO and current Chairman of the Board of World 50.1

World 50 CEO Ken Davis, added: “We are extremely excited for the growth opportunities ahead at World 50 and look forward to continuing our partnership with the MSCP team to deliver a differentiated experience for our members.”

Baird acted as lead transaction advisor to MSCP on the continuation fund while Harris Williams provided industry related advice to MSCP, and Debevoise & Plimpton served as legal advisor to MSCP.

About World 50

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, World 50 is a leading peer to peer community for CEOs, board directors, C-suite executives, and emerging enterprise leaders at globally respected organizations. Since 2004, World 50 has served as a beacon for the senior most executives to stay ahead. Through highly curated product and service offerings, World 50 fosters small, private communities for executives from a multitude of functions and industries to build impactful relationships with one another, work through challenges, and elevate their impact as leaders. World 50 members are at the forefront of transformation, leading organizations with a total market cap exceeding US $34 trillion and more than 37 million employees worldwide. World 50’s mission remains laser focused on accelerating the success of the company’s members, their teams, and their organizations. For more information about World 50, please visit: world50.com

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of December 31, 2023. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is a leading global private markets specialist, currently investing $62bn in discretionary AUM (as of September 30, 2023) on behalf of more than 1,000 investors, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors. Pantheon has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments across private equity, real assets and private credit. The firm is a pioneer in global secondaries and has been investing in the segment since 1987, since which time it has committed approximately $27bn to secondary transactions, including close to $18bn to private equity secondaries across over 400 transactions.

_________________

1 David Wilkie is the current Chairman of the Board of World 50, an MSCP Portfolio Company. Although MSCP did not compensate David Wilkie for this statement, David Wilkie is an investor in certain funds advised by MSCP and, as a portfolio company executive, he is subject to certain conflicts of interest. Other portfolio companies or their executives may have different views and experiences from those expressed herein.