Spring Comes to Life at Park Hyatt Toronto

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iconic Park Hyatt Toronto announces a breathtaking botanical experience in partnership with Rémy Martin and Frank Rea Event Designs. Aptly titled Spring at The Park, the vibrant spring floral activation will run from March 25 to May 13, 2024, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a celebration of the season's beauty.

Guests will be greeted by an abundance of blooms adorning the hotel's lobby, Joni Restaurant and the 17th floor. From cherry blossoms to tulips, hyacinths to roses, and delphiniums, the lobby will be transformed into a symphony of spring colours. Towering 13-foot floral trees, complemented by 10-foot wisteria arches and vintage terra cotta accents will create a picturesque backdrop for memorable photo opportunities at the hotel’s interior upon arrival.

Joni Restaurant will offer a culinary journey inspired by the season, anchored by a centerpiece cherry blossom tree in the dining space, setting the stage for a special "Spring at The Park" menu. Crafted in collaboration with Rémy Martin, the menu will feature three photo-worthy cocktails along with a refreshing mocktail. Featured beverages include Lavender Haze crafted with lemongrass-infused Rémy Martin 1738, Lavender Cordial, Fresh Lemon Juice, and lavender bitters, and Spring Symphony featuring Rémy Martin XO, Belle de Brillet, Contrieu, Hibiscus, Sumac Honey Syrup, and Champagne. Additionally, guests can indulge in a specially curated dessert selection, including Blueberry Tart made with Popcorn Ganache, Hibiscus, and Rémy Martin Butterscotch, and Chocolate Mousse made with Jivara 40%, Lavender Brownie, and Cotton Candy.

On the 17th floor, guests will be welcomed by a stunning floral wall which also serves as a dramatic photo backdrop, leading guests towards Writers Room, one of Toronto's most storied cocktail bars. The limited-time Spring at The Park menu will also be available at Writers Room until May 13th.

This collaboration is particularly significant as Rémy Martin celebrates its monumental 300-year anniversary this year. The partnership between Park Hyatt Toronto, Rémy Martin, and Frank Rea Event Designs underscores a shared commitment to creating unforgettable experiences that celebrate the beauty of nature, dedicated artistry, and the spirit of spring.

Join us as we welcome the spring season in full bloom at Park Hyatt Toronto.

ABOUT PARK HYATT TORONTO

Park Hyatt Toronto provides a peaceful respite with deeply personalized and engaged service in an enriching environment. Located in the heart of Toronto’s most fashionable neighbourhood, Park Hyatt Toronto features renowned-Canadian artwork, sophisticated design, with immersive and rare culinary experiences. The 219 well-appointed guestrooms – including 40 luxurious suites – artfully balance residential comfort with contemporary design, providing guests a refined home-away-from-home. Find luxury in the heart of Toronto at Park Hyatt Toronto. For more information and reservations, please visit www.parkhyatttoronto.com or @parkhyattto on Instagram.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has one dream: to produce exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of a visionary family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence sustain Rémy Martin for three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of heritage and know-how in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin Tercet®, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal® Rémy Martin Club® and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT FRANK REA EVENT DESIGNS

Frank Rea Event Designs stands as a top-tier floral and event design studio under the leadership of Frank Rea, celebrated for its unparalleled floral arrangements, decor, and unwavering commitment to precision. Driven by a profound appreciation for beauty and ingenuity, Frank Rea Event Designs consistently crafts breathtaking floral and event experiences tailored to meet the unique needs of every occasion. For more information, please visit www.forgetmenotflowers.ca or @frankreaeventdesigns on Instagram