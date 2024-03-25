Guidewire Chooses 4CRisk.ai to Revolutionize IT Regulatory Compliance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading AI-powered regulatory compliance company 4CRisk.ai is excited to announce its newest customer, Guidewire, the industry-leading cloud-based Property and Casualty insurance software provider.

Guidewire, a top 25 fintech company, is known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, supporting the entire insurance lifecycle for over 540 leading insurers in 40 countries worldwide.

4CRisk's artificial intelligence solution leverages an ensemble of private models and is designed to assist Guidewire in transforming Guidewire’s compliance programs by providing regulatory research, horizon scanning, AI-based regulatory maps, written explanations of regulations, and other deep insights.

Grace Beason, Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance at Guidewire, remarked, “4CRisk’s innovative approach to AI-driven compliance supported by deep industry expertise makes them an ideal match for us. Their technology will help us with getting greater insights into our compliance processes generally not seen with legacy regulatory management systems.

“4CRisk provides us with a comprehensive, AI-curated rulebook, assisting our ability to respond to changes in an ever-changing regulatory environment”.

Susan Palm, Chief Revenue Officer at 4CRisk.ai, remarked, “We warmly welcome Guidewire into our expanding circle of valued clients. Guidewire's stellar reputation in the insurance tech sector is a testament to its unwavering commitment to using advanced technologies, including digital analytics and AI, to serve its extensive customer base responsibly. We are enthusiastic to join their journey towards even greater heights of success. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the tech landscape and achieve extraordinary outcomes."

For more information about 4CRisk and its services, please visit 4CRisk.ai.

About 4CRisk.ai: 4CRisk is a leading AI company that specializes in accelerating compliance by identifying the impact of regulatory requirements on business environments.

About Guidewire: Guidewire is the industry-leading P&C Insurance Cloud Platform provider, supporting the entire insurance lifecycle for leading insurers in 40 countries.