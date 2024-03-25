Orion Group Partners with Leading Plumbing Service Provider, Action Plumbing

MARLTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with Action Plumbing (“Action”). Action is a leading plumbing business with commercial customers throughout the state of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delaware. Orion is building a national self-perform plumbing provider by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and by supplying resources to help fuel their next chapter of growth. Action joins Orion’s national light mechanical service provider network, Helios Service Partners, as its eighth partnership, building the business’ plumbing division.

Founded by Mike O’Hara and based in Marlton, New Jersey, Action provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and sewer line cleaning services to customers throughout New Jersey as well as across Philadelphia and Delaware. With nearly 60 years of experience in commercial plumbing, Action is the tri-state area’s market-leading provider for fast and dependable service. Action also specializes in 24/7 emergency repair services, ensuring customer satisfaction and excellence in service. Sean Kaplan, Helios’ Regional Plumbing President, will lead Action.

“We are very excited to partner with Mike O’Hara and build on the strong foundation that he and his team have created,” Sean said. “Action Plumbing's geographic reach and breadth of services made it a perfect platform for Helios to build its national plumbing footprint. Our shared belief in a people-first culture and commitment to quality and talent development has made for a seamless transition.”

“As a family-owned business, it was critically important for me to find an organization which would value my long-standing employees the same way that I have for the past 58 years. And I found just that in Orion,” said Mike O’Hara. “Their people-first and customer-centric approach to management and growth resonated with me and gave me the peace of mind that the ‘Action Plumbing Family’ would be cared for.

“Since our founding, in the garage of my former home, we’ve always listened to our customers and employees, which has grounded our values and mission. These experiences allowed us to grow to the company we are today and provide for a strong foundation from which I am confident that the Orion and Helios teams can grow," said Mike. "Most importantly I have great confidence that Action’s customers, who have become my friends, and Action’s employees, who have become a part of my family, are prioritized.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its people-first approach, Orion supports locally managed operations through investments in recruiting and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown, and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com or reach out to Nicole Zivkovic (nicole@orionservicesgroup.com) to learn more about Orion and how we can support your business.

About Action Plumbing

Founded in 1965 as a family-owned business, Action Plumbing has grown into the tri-state area’s number one plumbing service provider. From preventative maintenance to drain cleaning to leak detection, Action provides solutions for all plumbing needs to customers throughout the Northeast. With live dispatch and 24-hour emergency repair capabilities, Action guarantees customer satisfaction regardless of the service challenge. As a market leader, Action is committed to providing high-quality products and craftsmanship.