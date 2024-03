Accenture and Adobe to Co-Develop Industry-Specific Generative AI Solutions to Accelerate Marketing Transformation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through a strategic expansion of its relationship of more than 20 years, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected by Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) to co-develop industry-specific solutions using Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to help organizations create personalized content at scale and accelerate the transformation of their content supply chains.

Accenture will integrate Adobe Firefly Custom Models into marketing services offered by Accenture Song, to provide clients with the industry-specific insights required to train bespoke models on their proprietary data and brand guidelines. Firefly, which is designed to be safe for commercial use, is also accessible via APIs through Firefly Services, as well as through Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications. By generating content that aligns with their brand style and design language, marketers can build templatized campaigns that can be continually refined based on performance data and impact. This iterative approach streamlines the content creation process and reduces the need for manual adjustments.

With an initial focus on the retail and consumer goods, automotive, financial services and health industries, the new solutions will leverage Accenture’s extensive data and AI engineering capabilities and systematic approach to responsible AI, coupled with its approach to driving unified brand experiences. By integrating the solutions with Adobe’s broader suite of generative AI-powered solutions and client systems, organizations can realize value faster with content that is globally consistent, locally relevant and industry specific. Additionally, Accenture engineers will be trained to be specialists in Adobe Firefly, allowing them to provide support for clients deploying generative AI campaigns.

“Brands today are looking for ways to go beyond experimenting with generative AI to achieve real impact,” said David Droga, chief executive officer, Accenture Song. “Whether it’s consumer goods companies scaling their product data and images in e-marketplaces worldwide, or healthcare providers ensuring brand standards for patient safety, the demand for scalable generative AI solutions is increasing. By bringing together Adobe technology with Accenture Song’s tech-powered creativity, we can help democratize the ability for teams to develop creative assets and accelerate content supply chain transformation.”

According to Accenture research, business leaders are positive about the potential of generative AI—97% expect generative AI to be transformative for their company and their industry, yet only 31% of organizations say they have started investing “significantly” in generative AI initiatives. Accenture is committed to providing solutions for clients that help them navigate the reinvention of work, transformation of their organization and responsible adoption of AI.

“Businesses have an unprecedented opportunity to leverage generative AI to deliver truly personalized experiences that connect with their customers,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business, Adobe. "Firefly is an enterprise grade solution that powers a full suite of generative capabilities - from content generation to editing to assembly - through our industry-leading applications and enterprise automation APIs. We are excited to partner with Accenture to define and implement solutions that empower organizations around the world to harness the power of AI."

Jim LaLonde, lead of the Accenture Adobe Business Group, added, “In recognition of our technology and industry experience and decades-long relationship, Adobe has selected Accenture to help develop and deliver industry-specific generative AI capabilities that will give organizations the tools they need to unlock new value. Together with Adobe, we’re continuing to invest in the talent and technology needed to drive next generation experiences for our clients.”

Accenture’s use of Adobe Firefly within its marketing organization

As part of the collaboration, Accenture will leverage Adobe Firefly within its own marketing organization to empower its people to produce creative content faster and enhance their creativity. Using a Firefly Custom Model focused on its own brand style and design language, Accenture can customize content across each of the 19 industries it serves.

“Organizations, including Accenture, are moving from generative AI experimentation to implementation and value realization,” said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture. “For us, that means using generative AI tools that allow our marketing professionals to generate content using our brand assets in a safe and closed environment. This will allow us to confidently accelerate the development of production-ready materials.”

Today’s announcement builds on Accenture and Adobe’s content supply chain collaboration, which is focused on helping marketers more effectively create and deliver content that provides personalized customer experiences at scale. The generative AI collaboration is part of Accenture’s broader $3 billion investment in data and AI and expands on recent activities to support the customer agenda, including its investment in Writer.com and the launch of a network of generative AI studios across the world, along with specialized services, to help clients build their own large language models that are tailored to meet their specific business needs.

