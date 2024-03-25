Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Partners with Care2U and Independent Practice Association of New York, Inc. to Avoid Hospitalizations Through Advanced Care at Home Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York (formerly Empire BlueCross BlueShield) recently honored Care2U and Independent Practice Association of New York (IPA NY), part of Vytalize Health, with the inaugural Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Innovation in Healthcare Award for the organizations’ work to improve health outcomes through its new High-Intensity Physician-Led Advanced Care at Home (HIPLACH) program.

This innovative collaboration provides state-of-the-art care in the home by a treating Care2U physician and other clinicians for members with acute conditions that would otherwise require inpatient hospitalization. HIPLACH program services may include physician, advanced practice provider, and RN visits; home health aides; remote monitoring; medication administration; respiratory care; diagnostic testing (such as X-ray, ultrasound laboratory testing, or EKG); and physical, occupational, and/or speech therapy, among other services. The program focuses on improving the quality of care, enhancing the patient experience, and lowering overall costs.

“We are proud to honor these leaders with the first Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Innovation in Healthcare Award for their pioneering efforts to provide the highest quality care for our members,” said Daniel Kassan, MD, director of medical operations for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York. “IPA NY and Care2U have been the ideal partners to help us achieve our mission of improving the health of New Yorkers. We are excited about the potential of the HIPLACH program to revolutionize the way we deliver personalized, high-tech value-based medical care in the home.”

“The HIPLACH program provides patients freedom of choice,” said Taylor Hamzy, chief strategy officer at Care2U. “This joint effort provides a lower cost and high-quality alternative to traditional hospital care. Our program advances value-based care by creating more sustainable reimbursement pathways built on quality and risk outcomes.”

"We, at the IPA of New York, are dedicated to advancing the healthcare model and finding innovative solutions to address the exorbitant costs plaguing our healthcare system," said Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio, IPA NY President. "Recognizing the pressing need to tackle the high variation in cost related to where care is delivered, we have made it our priority to develop this member-centric, cost-effective approach."

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York

Serving New Yorkers for 90 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Anthem is the largest health insurer in New York, supporting more than 4 million members and more than 38,000 business, union, and small employers in New York. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem HealthChoice Assurance Inc., and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Anthem HealthChoice HMO Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York state. Additional information about Anthem is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry’s biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.