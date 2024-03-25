My Freighter Leases Third 767 from ATSG

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced today that it has delivered a newly converted Boeing 767-300 freighter to My Freighter Cargo Airlines of Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This delivery marks ATSG’s fourth newly converted Boeing 767-300 dry-lease delivery this year, as outlined in its fourth quarter investor release on February 26, 2024.

ATSG's subsidiary, Airborne Global Leasing, executed this delivery in alignment with ATSG's Lease+Plus strategy, which provides freighter capacity and associated aviation services to meet demand within established and emerging global freight markets.

“ Our expanding relationship with My Freighter exemplifies the tangible value of our Lease+Plus strategy,” said Paul Chase, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “ The Boeing 767-300 continues to be the freighter of choice among e-commerce integrators and express carriers as it provides the operational flexibility and efficiency to build those networks.”

ATSG continues to focus on global market opportunities in Central and Southeast Asia to enhance its global leasing network. ATSG's freighter offering, including the Airbus A321 and A330 freighters, is poised to meet increased capacity growth demands in these growing global markets.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air cargo services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses the Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity, including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services: aircraft maintenance, airport ground services and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. and its Irish subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.