TaskUs and V7 Announce Strategic Partnership To Enable Enterprise AI Product Delivery

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, and V7, a leading training data platform, announced their strategic partnership today.

TaskUs and V7 are combining their expertise in AI and data annotation to optimize training data creation for AI product development at some of the world’s biggest technology companies.

With a proven track record in supporting enterprise retail, healthcare, and asset management industries, the collaboration between V7 and TaskUs offers customers accelerated training data delivery, reduced production costs, and turnkey enterprise solutions.

Accelerating training data delivery

The partnership aims to slash development cycles and enable enterprises to launch AI products significantly faster. The integration of TaskUs’ teams of expert annotators, adeptly trained on V7’s latest AutoML stack for swift annotation and iteration looks to achieve rapid progression on all projects in a true human-in-the-loop approach.

Reducing costs of training data production

TaskUs is training its teams of subject matter experts to accelerate training data delivery using V7’s model-assisted labeling stack. This approach minimizes the ramp-up time for a customer’s engineers, consequently mitigating the costs associated with wasted data production— a common cause of spiraling AI budgets.

Enterprise-ready solutions

This partnership supports the growing needs of enterprise AI projects by integrating TaskUs’ expansive pool of over 670,000 annotators with V7's data infrastructure, capable of managing millions of image & video files. The joint solution supports industry-specific requirements, including specialist data types like DICOM. It incorporates over 25,000 Medical Expert annotators — already proving successful in enterprise healthcare projects. There are also professionals from several other fields working on annotation projects, including lawyers, journalists, political scientists, economists, historians, computer scientists, and many others.

Within this collaboration, V7 will continue to value a security-first approach to data handling, so teams can retain all data within their own cloud storage, and are protected by SOC2 Type 2, Iso27001, GDPR, and HIPAA Certifications.

"We are thrilled about our strategic partnership with V7, marking a transformative phase in AI product development,” said Phil Tomlinson, SVP, of Global Offerings at TaskUs. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to innovation and efficiency, enabling enterprises to expedite AI product launches. Together, we are ushering in a new era of training data creation for the world's leading technology companies."

Alberto Rizzoli, CEO of V7 reflects on the partnership: “So many of our largest customers are under pressure to deliver vs their AI roadmap at speed. The AI and ML leaders we work with need to move away from R&D to Proof of Concept to Production AI, and reduce their time-to-deployment for their models. By partnering with TaskUs, we can enable them on this journey - bringing deep industry expertise from their work with some of the tech industry giants.”

For V7 and TaskUs, this partnership marks only the beginning of their shared vision to streamline and scale data annotation. Following today’s announcement, the two companies are excited to offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution for training data production, with a collaborative go-to-market approach, widening their impact on the computer vision space across critical industries.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 48,200 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

About V7

V7 is a leading training data platform, enabling organizations to seamlessly create, label, query, and manage extensive visual datasets for impactful and trustworthy AI. Trusted by Roche, Miele, Mars Petcare, Sony, Bayer and Merck - V7 has enabled a wide range of pioneering companies to accelerate AI product delivery, standardize AI development and reduce costs in the process - making computer vision a less painful process.