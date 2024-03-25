KBRA Releases European Significant Risk Transfer Symposium 2024 Recap

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) releases a recap of the IMN's Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) Symposium, held on 21 March in London. The well-attended event highlighted the strong interest in the SRT market this year. Panellists such as investors, issuers, and other interested market participants covered a broad range of topics, highlighting some of the tailwinds supporting the market, as well as challenges to maintaining this growth.

