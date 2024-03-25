Confluence Integrates MSCI ESG Research Data Into Its Style Analytics Solution

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory and investor communications for the investment management industry, announced today it is integrating comprehensive MSCI ESG Research data into its leading factor investing analytics solution, Style Analytics. This data will help meet the evolving needs of asset managers and fund selectors in an increasingly complex ESG landscape by offering in-depth analysis, comparison, and enhancement of portfolios.

“In the rapidly evolving investment landscape, asset managers and fund selectors face the complex challenge of making informed decisions that align with their ESG investing objectives. With a robust platform for comprehensive ESG data analysis, their ability to compare and enhance portfolios and funds effectively is greatly enhanced,” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director, Analytics at Confluence. “Style Analytics’ integration of MSCI’s comprehensive ESG data marks a significant step to help our clients make informed investment decisions and achieve sustainable growth.”

The overlay of MSCI ESG Research data into Style Analytics allows for drill-down capabilities, fund-of-funds capabilities for United Nations SDGs, and analytics, alongside factor analysis on a simple, intuitive user interface. It provides users with actionable data, identifying optimal investment opportunities and monitoring their performance over time.

Style Analytics’ MSCI drill-down module comes at a time of growing interest in sustainability and ESG investing and the resultant need for ESG data and technology.

To learn more about Style Analytics’ module featuring MSCI ESG Research data, including the onboarding process, initial consultation, platform demonstration, data integration, and training, please contact Confluence by visiting our website at confluence.com/StyleMSCI.

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back offices. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset servicers, and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed, and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 750+ employees in 15 offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.