Ducera Growth Ventures Announces Strategic Collaboration with Corteva Catalyst

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducera Partners LLC, a leading investment bank, today announced that its venture capital investment platform, Ducera Growth Ventures (“Ducera Growth”) has established a strategic collaboration with Corteva Catalyst, a new platform launched by Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) which is designed to identify innovative companies for potential investment or strategic partnership.

Ducera Growth Ventures combines investment banking expertise and advanced methodologies, including its proprietary AI tool, Quannix®, to provide unique insights into early-stage companies with growth potential.

“Our newly formed Corteva Catalyst platform is designed to access and bring to market agricultural innovations that advance Corteva’s strategic priorities and drive value creation,” said Sam Eathington, EVP, Corteva Chief Technology and Digital Officer. “The additional insights we will gain through our collaboration with Ducera Growth will bolster our ability to identify the next generation of technologies that can help to address the challenges farmers face globally.”

Michael Kramer, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ducera Partners, said, “This collaboration reflects Ducera Growth’s focus on providing our partners with a significant competitive advantage in driving true innovation forward. We are excited to put our experience to work on behalf of Corteva Catalyst, an exciting, new venture from Corteva – a company committed to enriching lives, being bold, staying curious and relentlessly innovating.”

The Quannix® platform was developed by Ducera Growth Co-Founder, Thomas Thurston, one of the most prominent data scientists in the world who specializes in using big data to disrupt traditional venture capital, M&A, corporate strategy, and innovation.

About Ducera Growth Ventures

Ducera Growth Ventures focuses on identifying, analyzing, and managing innovation-based investments across a broad array of market segments and industries. The platform seeks to combine Ducera’s investment banking expertise with Growth Science Ventures’ proprietary analytics and big data to identify early-stage growth companies that have the potential to be successful over the long term. With an adherence to classic disruption theory, AI and advanced computing, Ducera Growth Ventures invests growth capital on behalf of its strategic corporate clients in future disruptive market leaders with potential to produce new customers for Ducera’s clients, reduce costs, and/or create new markets that are consistent with the client’s long-term vision. For more information about Ducera Growth Ventures, please visit www.ducerapartners.com and follow Ducera on LinkedIn.

About Ducera Partners

Ducera Partners is a leading investment banking advisory practice with expertise in mergers & acquisitions, strategic advisory, restructuring, liability management, capital markets, wealth management, and growth capital. Since its founding in June 2015, Ducera Partners has advised on over $750 billion in transactions across various industries. Ducera Partners has offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Stamford. For more information about Ducera Partners, please visit www.ducerapartners.com and follow Ducera on LinkedIn.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry- leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

