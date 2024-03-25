Trust & Will Helps You ‘Make It Count’ in New TV Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Diego-based Trust & Will launches new ad campaign “Make It Count” in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is on a mission to help every family leave a legacy by bringing the estate planning process online. Today, they’ve helped hundreds of thousands of families create estate plans and settle probate with affordable and customizable plans, and they’re only continuing to grow.

A key channel behind this growth has been TV advertising. Seeing TV's impact and potential, Trust & Will was ready to develop fresh creative that would continue to build the brand, attract new customers, and support their mission. Working with Marketing Architects to uncover audience insights and produce compelling creative, Trust & Will landed on ‘Make It Count’ for the campaign.

'Make It Count’ highlights people verbally sharing their end-of-life wishes with loved ones—a heartfelt gesture, but one that won’t hold up legally. Then, spokesperson Eddie Blackwell Williams explains why these wishes only count when documented in a will or a trust, which Trust & Will can help you build from the convenience of your home.

“For many, estate planning can feel daunting,” says Dale Sperling, CMO at Trust & Will. “At Trust & Will, we're making the difficult conversations of end-of-life planning easier than most imagine is possible, and this campaign reflects that by bringing a light, engaging tone to a challenging topic.”

Creative was shot in Salt Lake City, and a national search was conducted to land a spokesperson who was likeable, authoritative, and funny. The campaign will run on both linear and streaming TV for maximum reach.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a company drawing attention to the need for a legally upholding document to facilitate people’s final plan,” adds Dhiren Khemlani, SVP of Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “We're excited about Trust & Will further tapping into TV’s ability to drive brand growth and help more people than ever in the estate planning process.”

About Trust & Will

Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is a certified B Corporation and is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy. To learn more, visit trustandwill.com.

Trust & Will is an online service providing legal forms and information. Trust & Will is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.