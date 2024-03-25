MaxLinear and Jabil announce silicon photonics-based pluggable 800G optical module production availability.

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, a leading provider of high-speed interconnect ICs enabling data center, metro, and wireless transport networks, and Jabil, a global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, today announced the production availability of a family of 800G silicon photonics-based optical transceiver modules aimed at enabling the AI/ML revolution. The state-of-the-art modules leverage Jabil’s recently-announced collaboration with Intel and their highly reliable silicon photonics solutions. Jabil (Booth 1731), Intel (Booth 1501) and MaxLinear (Booth 4501) will all be exhibiting at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference in San Diego from March 26-28, 2024.

A groundbreaking advancement in optical interconnect technology, the new 800G optical interconnect leverages Intel's cutting-edge silicon photonics platform, renowned for its manufacturing efficiency and high reliability. Combined with Jabil's world-class manufacturing capabilities, the interconnect promises unparalleled performance and scalability. At its core lies MaxLinear's state-of-the-art 5nm 800G PAM4 DSP, pushing the boundaries of data transmission with its advanced signal processing capabilities. Together, these industry leaders have crafted a solution that not only meets the demands of today's data-intensive applications but also paves the way for future innovations in high-speed connectivity. With its seamless integration of innovative technologies, the new 800G optical interconnect sets a new standard for speed, efficiency, and reliability in data transmission.

“Our collaboration with Jabil brings a completely unique supply chain to the exploding AI/ML ecosystem,” said Drew Guckenberger, VP of High Speed Interconnect at MaxLinear. “The unique supply chains and geodiversity that Jabil and Intel bring are incredibly important for successfully scaling up networks in an accelerating demand environment like we are currently in.”

Jabil’s corporate scale, wide supply chain engagement, extensive manufacturing footprint and strong manufacturing expertise make them an ideal partner in the exploding AI/ML ecosystem. Based on the high-volume, high-reliability platform from Intel and MaxLinear, Jabil will supply 800G-DR8, 2x400G-FR4 and 2x400G-LR4 optical modules to the market.

“Jabil is excited to enter the optical module space as a direct supplier to many of our existing customers,” said Matt Crowley, SVP of Cloud and Enterprise Infrastructure at Jabil. “We are committed to this space long-term and to providing our customers with a unique value proposition they just cannot get anywhere else.”

Intel’s volume-proven silicon photonics platform leverages Intel’s high-volume silicon manufacturing technologies, and includes on-chip laser sources fabricated, tested, and burned-in at wafer-scale to provide unsurpassed reliability at component level, as well as simplicity and efficiency in module integration.

“Intel is pleased to collaborate with Maxlinear and Jabil to support the ramp in next-generation optical pluggable modules for cloud networking and AI infrastructure,“ said Amit Nagra, VP/GM of the Silicon Photonics Product Division at Intel. “Our goal is to enable and accelerate widespread adoption of our highly integrated and scalable silicon photonics components to support the exploding demand for bandwidth “

Jabil (Booth 1731), Intel (Booth 1501) and MaxLinear (Booth 4501) will all be exhibiting at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference in San Diego from March 26-28, 2024. Come visit and learn more.

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights, and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear's subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries. All rights reserved.

All third-party marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders/owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to the partnerships between MaxLinear, Jabil and Intel; statements relating to certain of MaxLinear’s technologies and products, including the functionality, performance and benefits of such products; statements related to the anticipated growth in the AI/ML market; and statements by MaxLinear’s VP of High Speed Interconnect. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: risks relating to the partnerships between MaxLinear, Jabil and Intel; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; risks relating to our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products; the geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of other trade barriers; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; costs of legal proceedings; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; risks related to security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; and failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.