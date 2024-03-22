JUST Capital Celebrates Success of Inaugural Marketing Campaign by Empower Media

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JUST Capital is a non-profit dedicated to making capitalism work better for all Americans. Founded by Wall Street, business and philanthropic leaders including Paul Tudor Jones, Arianna Huffington, Ray Chambers and distinguished friends, their aim is to inspire companies to elevate their leadership on critical public issues.

Over the past decade, JUST Capital has guided hundreds of companies to align with what Americans value most, from measurable dedication to workers and customers, to good jobs, to authentic care for communities, the environment, and shareholders.

This year, JUST Capital kicked off its first-ever marketing campaign, which spotlights the significant achievements of forward-thinking, stakeholder-led companies.

The new campaign was developed and produced by Empower Media, the largest woman-owned media agency in America. This breakthrough campaign details the ways “a just business is a better business,” and it continues to gain traction through national TV, radio, and digital placements.

JUST Capital continues to see a significant uplift in public and corporate interest in its mission since the campaign launch.

Ashlee Clarke, CEO of Empower Media, remarked, "Partnering with JUST Capital gives us the incredible opportunity to create and deliver a message that will echo with genuine benefit for so many, for years to come.”

Martin Whittaker, JUST Capital CEO, commented, “'We are thrilled with the success of our first campaign. This milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to making Wall Street and Corporate America greater forces for good. We will build on this momentum.”

About Just Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America’s largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC.

About Empower Media

Empower is America’s largest woman-owned media agency. We are passionate, proactive partners to our clients, with a nearly 40-year legacy of challenging the status quo. We drive the industry forward with proprietary AI-enabled planning/buying technology, leaning into the mantra of "What If?” We earn attention with media and creative innovation, boldly engaging consumers’ hearts and minds. For us, helping clients win today isn’t enough, we believe in bravely owning tomorrow. It’s our promise and mindset: “Grow Fearlessly.”