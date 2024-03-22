Fast-Weigh Bulk Material Accounting Software Announces Integration with Loadrite Scales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAC Insight, a leading provider of cloud solutions for aggregates, recycling, waste, and logistics, announces seamless integration with Loadrite loader scales. Loadrite is the premier manufacturer of on-board weighing systems designed for wheel loaders, excavators, conveyor belts, and waste collection trucks.

TAC Insight’s Fast-Weigh software has released direct integration between its Scale Ticketing application and Loadrite loader scales. Fast-Weigh and Loadrite users can now track the status of trucks in-plant and provide operators with information including customer, product, job, and target weights. By integrating with Loadrite scales, Fast-Weigh now eliminates the need for a second device in the loader cab and can leverage Loadrite’s rugged platform by sending data directly to the Loadrite 3180 and L5000 loader scales. Additionally, Fast-Weigh now tracks analytics and performance by comparing Loadrite weights against ticketed weights. Truck turnaround and loading performance can also be monitored and reviewed remotely from the Fast-Weigh cloud web portal.

For customers who need to generate Fast-Weigh tickets from Loadrite directly, the Fast-Weigh interface can also be configured to create tickets in the Fast-Weigh Web Portal. This integration offers end-users full accounting and management tools for any loads generated by Loadrite.

Founded in 1988, Fast-Weigh has established itself as the leading cloud-based bulk material ticketing, sales, and logistics software. In addition to developing the Fast-Weigh platform, TAC Insight is known for delivering exceptional customer service, professional consulting, and implementations.

For media inquiries, contact Gene Jeter: gjeter@tacinsight.com.

TAC Insight | 29 Market Square, Suite 201, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 | 865-219-2980

For over 40 years, Loadrite products have been helping customers around the world increase profitability, maximize productivity, improve operational efficiency and get control of their inventory. Loadrite offers accurate scales for loaders, excavators, conveyor belts, tractors, refuse trucks and forklifts that connect with payload-reporting and monitoring systems for the waste, quarry and aggregates industry. For more information, contact info@goloadrite.com or visit www.goloadrite.com