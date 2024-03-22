Generational Equity Advises Fritsch Equipment Corporation in its Sale to a Local Group of Private Investors (led by SLK Finance and in Partnership with Ron Fritsch)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Fritsch Equipment Corporation to Private Investors. The transaction closed February 29, 2024.

Located in De Pere, Wisconsin, Fritsch Equipment Corporation (Fritsch) manufactures its own line of branded farm equipment, and also carries farming equipment from other brands to ensure a wide range of product offerings for its clients.

The Company has earned a stellar reputation for its “Fritsch” branded products, including the Forage Facer (the Company’s cornerstone product), Hi-Dump Bucket, Push Away™ Grapple, Power Bedding Groomer, Hutch Front, Poly Calf Stall, Poly Veyor™, Feed Plows, Bale Mover, Brush Grapple, Bucket, and Sand Leveler.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Stephen Dinehart, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomsson successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Fritsch.

