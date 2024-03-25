Actylis and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech Announce a Strategic Partnership for the Distribution of Benzalkonium Chloride in Targeted European Countries.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actylis and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S have entered into an agreement for the distribution of pharmaceutical grade Benzalkonium Chloride (BKC) to the pharmaceutical and medical device markets in Germany, Spain, Portugal, UK and Ireland. By combining Novo Nordisk Pharmatech’s leading position as a manufacturer of the highest standards of pharmaceutical grade quaternary ammonium compounds (Quats), with Actylis’ expertise and infrastructure in critical raw material distribution, we aim to provide our customers with the best end-to-end service and quality.

Ian Jenning, SVP-President Europe at Actylis explains: ”This new agreement, built on our existing partnership in North America, represents a major opportunity for Actylis Europe to complete our pharmaceutical product portfolio while supporting the development of Novo Nordisk Pharmatech BKC for new applications”.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Actylis; this will extend our high standards to these fundamental European markets. We look forward to a successful partnership in the coming years,” says Samia Kappe, Chief Commercial Officer at Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S.

About Actylis

Actylis is a manufacturer and global distributor of critical raw materials and ingredients for the life science industry. Our global operations include R&D facilities, GMP and non-GMP manufacturing plants, sourcing and warehousing hubs, as well as quality assurance teams and sales offices at strategic locations. Through our unique hybrid model of global distribution and manufacturing, Actylis offers a remarkable breadth of custom solutions for the supply of pharmaceutical intermediates, regulatory starting materials, APIs and excipients for small molecule manufacturing projects through clinical trials to commercial launch.

About Novo Nordisk Pharmatech

Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S is a global and leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The company specializes in Quats (Benzalkonium Chloride) used as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients in the highest available quality standard – and Recombinant Insulin for use in cell culture media to enhance cell growth, viability, and productivity.

The products comply with the latest pharmacopeial standards and are extensively supported by CEPs, DMFs and a comprehensive regulatory and quality assurance document package. In addition, the manufacturing site in Køge (Denmark) is audited by the Danish Medicines Agency and US FDA.