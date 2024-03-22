ADM and Water.org Partner to Increase Global Access to Safe Water and Sanitation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainably sourced solutions from nature, is furthering its commitment to bringing safe water and sanitation to the world by providing a $1 million contribution to Water.org in support of the nonprofit organization’s efforts to transform millions of lives on a global scale.

Today, 2.2 billion people – 1 in 4 – lack access to safe water, and 3.5 billion – 2 in 5 people – do not have access to a safe toilet. ADM’s contribution will support programs in Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia, enabling Water.org to improve safe water and sanitation for more than 116,800 people in need.

“ We are working every day to solve this crisis because for millions of women, children and communities, access to safe water can turn problems into potential, unlocking education, economic opportunity and improved health,” said Lina Bonova, chief revenue officer, Water.org. “ With ADM’s support, Water.org can help empower even more people in need with access to safe water and sanitation solutions that last.”

“ Water.org's efforts to address the water crisis and improve access to safe water and sanitation is a powerful approach that brings hope, health and opportunities for millions of people. We are proud to partner with Water.org to help deliver life-changing resources to people in need and to unlock economic opportunities and improved health,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Sustainability Officer, ADM. “ Through our collective efforts and shared commitment, we are helping transform lives while advancing critical climate and biodiversity goals.”

The ADM contribution is provided through ADM Cares, ADM’s corporate social investment program. ADM Cares helps sustain and strengthen communities where ADM colleagues work, live and operate by directing funding, volunteerism, and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations that drive meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide with a focus on three main pillars that align with ADM's purpose: advancing health & well-being; supporting sustainability and increasing food security.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 63 million lives around the world with access to safe water or sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For 30 years, they’ve helped give women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at https://water.org.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

