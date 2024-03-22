WhistlePig Whiskey Signs National Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

SHOREHAM, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhistlePig Whiskey, the leader in independent craft whiskey, announces today their national partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. WhistlePig’s range of ultra-premium and luxury whiskeys will be exclusive with Southern Glazer’s in 40 markets nationwide.

WhistlePig Whiskey challenges American whiskey with world’s firsts, crafted by a new generation of whiskey makers. From revolutionizing Rye Whiskey with the category’s biggest age statements and boldest barrel aging journeys, to launching groundbreaking Bourbon and Single Malt releases, WhistlePig’s boundary pushing style stands apart.

“ We’ve built a brand that fans love and demand with the help of bartenders, early adopters, a young, fearless distillery team, and an appetite for risk,” said Jeff Kozak, CEO of WhistlePig. “ We’ve experienced tremendous growth by delivering innovation beyond what the industry has seen while maintaining our independent, rural Vermont ethos. It’s an exciting time for WhistlePig, and our new agreement with Southern Glazer’s will help us continue to scale.”

With the agreement, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will consolidate the distribution of WhistlePig’s range of product offerings – including but not limited to PiggyBack 100% Rye and PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon, well-aged whiskeys such as Small Batch Rye Aged 10 Years and Old World Rye Aged 12 Years and rare releases like The Boss Hog – delivering efficiencies of scale across the U.S. Following WhistlePig’s successful releases of 100 Proof Bourbon and super-aged Single Malt, and continued leadership in premium Rye whiskey, the relationship will support and accelerate the growth of the brand.

“ We’re excited to be forging this expanded relationship with WhistlePig Whiskey and to help them grow their incredible portfolio of craft brands,” said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “ With our team’s national scale, deep industry insights, and leading digital capabilities, I’m confident we will continue to build on WhistlePig Whiskey’s success in the marketplace.”

To learn more about WhistlePig Whiskey, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com. You can also check out WhistlePig Whiskey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Located off the grid on a 500-acre Vermont farm, WhistlePig Whiskey is crafted by a new generation of Whiskey distillers and blenders driven to reinvent and unlock the flavor of Rye whiskey. Through their rebellious pursuit of experimenting and pushing boundaries in the industry, WhistlePig has become the leading independent craft whiskey brand for innovation. WhistlePig is committed to becoming the best whiskey on and for the planet, starting with its locally sourced ingredients and sustainable supply chain and distilling process. For more information, head to whistlepigwhiskey.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.