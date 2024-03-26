Hitachi Achieves Paperless Operations with E Ink’s eNotes

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced its collaboration with Hitachi, Ltd. to achieve digital transformation and paperless operations in manufacturing sites at Omika Works. E Ink is helping to improve workflow and efficiency by deploying eNotes developed by E Ink's subsidiary, Linfiny Japan Inc., on Hitachi's IoT platform.

“At Omika Works, we have been investing in the digitization of internal operations, and one of the most difficult challenges in doing so was to get rid of paper media, as quality assurance work involves checking a wide variety of drawings and documents, which require printing them out,” said Tatsuya Hiroki, Senior Director, Quality Assurance Division of Control System Platform, Hitachi Ltd. Omika Works. “To solve this problem, we opted for ePaper, being durable, lightweight, having low power consumption, high visibility, and a handwriting-like feel comparable to using paper, was a very suitable digital device for on-site work and would enable a smooth transition to digitalization without conventional work methods needing to be changed. The introduction of ePaper has proven not only to enable paperless operations but also to prevent checks from being omitted and to enhance management through the utilization of the input data. We expect that, by increasing the number of applications of ePaper in the future, we will be able to reduce costs, optimize labor, and strengthen compliance.”

In 2023, Omika Works set up an internal network and installed a server for system integration to support the adoption of eNotes across operation sites. Since all work done with eNotes is digitized, the newly acquired digital information can be analyzed to visualize progress management and quality control, as well as to pass on skills from experienced to newer staff. To ensure compliance, the system has been enhanced to prevent data tampering and automatically capture work records—additional security functions include data encryption, device lock via employee badges, remote reset, and more. Each eNote is equipped with:

E Ink Kaleido 3 13.3" flexible and durable color ePaper display

Pen input support for PDF forms to meet manufacturing site needs

Built-in NFC R/W, equipped with application for linking with NFC tags

Cloud and on-premise system integration support through DCSS (Digital Paper Control Server Software)—a server integration service provided by Linfiny

Real time distribution, collection, viewing, of documents between the upper-level system and eNote fleet

Ultra-low power consumption enables five consecutive days of use with Wi-Fi on and two consecutive weeks with Wi-Fi off

“E Ink's ePaper can continue to display content without consuming any power once it has been displayed and has the same high visibility and reflective surface as traditional paper,” said Naoki Sumita, President, E Ink Japan Inc. “We developed firmware that incorporates the needs of Hitachi's Omika Works manufacturing sites into the eNotes. We are delighted that this will contribute to the reduction of paper as a medium and improve operational efficiency. We hope to collaborate further to incorporate and evolve this solution to meet the needs of all kinds of manufacturing sites, deliver it to customers in Japan and overseas, and promote the shift to paperless operations.”

As a global leader in ePaper technology, E Ink’s ambitious sustainability goals include achieving RE100 by 2030—sourcing the organization’s entire energy consumption from renewable sources. As of December 2023, E Ink’s global operations and sales sites have achieved RE35—indicating that 35 percent of the energy used by the company is generated from renewable sources and is committed to reaching Net Zero by 2040. To achieve these targets, E Ink has taken several strategic steps:

Renewable Energy Integration: E Ink has introduced renewable energy sources across its global sites. By optimizing power consumption through efficient energy management systems, the company has made significant progress.

RE100 Achievement: E Ink’s factories and offices in Billerica, Fremont, and South Hadley (United States), along with sales offices in Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea), have successfully met the RE100 goal, utilizing 100 percent renewable energy.

Carbon Reduction and Product Design: E Ink actively focuses on reducing carbon emissions throughout its product design and manufacturing processes. The company conducts product carbon footprint verification and provides customers with a carbon footprint framework for their ePaper products.

Science-Based Targets: In September 2023, E Ink’s science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), covering near-term, long-term, and net-zero objectives.

Environmental Impact: In 2021, E Ink was identified as having 99.98 percent of Green Revenue according to the FTSE Russell Green Revenue 2.0 Data Model, underscoring the positive environmental impact of ePaper products.

About E Ink

