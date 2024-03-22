BM3EAC Corp. Term Sheet with Arkon Energy

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BM3EAC Corp. (the “Company”), a shell company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V., announces that on 21 February 2024 it entered into a term sheet (the “Terms”) with Arkon Energy Ohio LLC (now Arkon Energy US Holdco LLC) (“Arkon”) relating to a potential transaction, including a business combination, with Arkon or an entity to be formed by it or its members for such purpose (the “Potential Business Combination”).

While the Terms are generally indicative and non-binding on the parties, it does include certain binding terms including a 90-day mutual exclusivity period, during which the parties have agreed to work towards executing definitive agreements in respect of the Potential Business Combination. The Potential Business Combination is subject to certain pre-conditions including the completion of satisfactory due diligence by each party, respective board approvals, completion of definitive agreements, and the successful completion of a convertible debt capital raise process.

Arkon is a Bitcoin data center infrastructure and mining business, that buys, develops, and owns valuable data center infrastructure at the intersection of electricity and data processing at an industrial scale that help power the trillion-dollar Bitcoin economy. Arkon currently has 117 megawatts (“MW”) of approved operating capacity across two data centers, including a 95MW flagship facility in Hannibal, Ohio, and a 22MW facility in Hopedale, Ohio. In addition, Arkon has binding agreements securing and entitling it to develop more sites in the United States, which would enable the Company to increase capacity by a further 190MW, bringing its total operating capacity to 307MW subject to successful funding and development of the sites. Arkon has signed a letter of intent to acquire an additional 100MW of further pipeline capacity within these same sites.

Arkon’s business model is essentially based on two verticals: (i) hosting third-party Bitcoin mining machines, and (ii) self-mining Bitcoin with its own machines. The business model is based on the ownership and management of the underlying infrastructure that powers the machines, designed to enable flexibility in balancing both verticals while taking advantage of the current tailwinds in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The convertible debt capital raise would primarily be used to fund the infrastructure capital necessary to increase operating capacity to up to 307MW within the next nine months, including purchasing the latest generation mining machines, as well as refinancing an existing debt facility.

The parties intend to simultaneously close the Potential Business Combination and the convertible debt raise. Subject to such closing, the combined Company intends to issue additional common shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam at the earliest opportunity.

The discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty as to whether the parties will enter into definitive agreements regarding the Potential Business Combination, nor as to the terms of any such business combination.

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

