XINSURANCE Announces 2024 Sponsorship with Safe Cash Racing

As the anticipation for adrenaline-pumping boat racing reaches its peak, seasoned competitors Scott Jobin and Rick Raab are gearing up to dominate the waves in the upcoming 2024 season. With a blend of skill, experience, and unwavering determination, the dynamic duo is poised to leave an indelible mark on the boat racing circuit.

Rick J. Lindsey states, “XINSURANCE looks forward to this partnership as Scott Jobin and Rick Raab are seasoned veterans in the world of boat racing, known for their exceptional skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to excellence. With a string of victories and accolades to their name, they continue to push the boundaries of performance and inspire enthusiasts worldwide.”

Scott Jobin, renowned for his world class throttling and unparalleled instinct on the water, teams up once again with the seasoned driver Rick Raab, whose tactical prowess and strategic acumen have consistently propelled them to victory. Together, they form an unbeatable combination, ready to take on any challenge that comes their way.

Scott Jobin and Rick Raab are not only seasoned veterans in the world of boat racing, but they also have a long history of racing together everything from years of Desert racing to 2nd Place World Champions in Key West 2023. Raab also spent over a decade on the Monster Truck circuit driving and building the most winning trucks at the time.

The 2024 boat racing season promises an exhilarating spectacle as Jobin and Raab showcase their mastery in various categories, including speed, endurance, and agility. From the roaring engines to the splashing waves, spectators can expect nothing short of heart-stopping action and nail-biting finishes.

"We've been preparing tirelessly for this moment," says Scott Jobin. "The competition is fierce, but we thrive under pressure. This season, we're aiming higher, pushing ourselves beyond limits, and aiming for nothing less than victory."

Rick Raab echoes Jobin’s sentiments, emphasizing their shared commitment to excellence. "We have a deep understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses," Raab remarks. "It's this synergy that sets us apart. We're ready to unleash our full potential and make our mark in the 2024 boat racing season."

The 2024 Season should be the best on record for Jobin and Raab. Scott and Rick are thrilled to represent XINSURANCE this racing season. The Safe Cash Racing Team of Jobin and Raab are looking forward to a long-term winning partnership with XINSURANCE and Rick J. Lindsey.

