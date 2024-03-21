Zelis® and Availity® Announce Strategic Alliance to Streamline Administrative Workflows and Advance Healthcare Payments for Shared Clients

BOSTON, Mass. & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelis, a leading provider of healthcare financial solutions, and Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network, announced today a strategic alliance to streamline the end-to-end process between healthcare payers and providers, from administrative workflows through payments.

The current fragmentation in the healthcare financial system affects every participant — payers, providers, and healthcare consumers — with an often confusing and frustrating user experience. For example, when a healthcare claim is processed, healthcare providers often log into multiple systems to find their claims and related payment and remittance data, and often use multiple platforms to verify the information.

Zelis and Availity recognize that together, they are uniquely positioned to help bring clarity and reduce friction by combining the power of their core administrative platforms and the related payment and remittance data. By streamlining the integration between payments and administrative workflows, the strategic alliance will ultimately help to create a more efficient, unified healthcare experience.

“Zelis has been on a mission to modernize the healthcare financial experience for nearly two decades. While there is no silver bullet, reaching across the proverbial aisle to partner with companies who are equally motivated to make healthcare work better for providers and payers is a big step forward,” said Yusuf Qasim, President of Payments Optimization for Zelis. “Coming on the heels of the development of the new Zelis Advanced Payments Platform, with its user-centric design, this is another step in the journey to make healthcare flow more seamlessly in this country, and we believe that Availity is the right partner to help make that happen with their unique footprint and strong client relationships.”

The strategic alliance between Zelis and Availity holds the potential to unlock both front-end and back-end value, such as turnkey enrollment and onboarding, a single source of access for payment and remit information, real-time analytics and dashboard capabilities, and multi-modal disbursement configurations in an omni-channel experience.

“At Availity, we believe that patient-centric care starts with simplifying the administrative processes between payers and providers. Availity and Zelis, both trusted by payers and providers for digital connectivity, have identified ways to accelerate critical processes in the healthcare system,” shared Availity CEO, Russ Thomas. “This is a situation where two companies who play crucial roles in the administrative workflow and reimbursement process are coming together to join our core capabilities in a valuable way for our mutual clients, and it’s meaningful for reducing the administrative burden for the entire system by creating shared processes and shared value.”

About Zelis

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience by providing a connected platform that bridges the gaps and aligns interests across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. This platform serves more than 750 payers, including top national health plans, BCBS insurers, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, and millions of healthcare providers and consumers. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts – driving real, measurable results for clients. Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

About Availity

Availity is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical, administrative, and financial data. Positioned at the nexus of provider, health plan, and consumer health information, Availity develops scalable, innovative solutions for healthcare data acquisition, standardization, transparency, automation, and exchange among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.