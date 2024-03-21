SugarCRM and Mediafly Partner to Power Modern Selling Experiences via Integrated Sales Enablement and Content Management at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven sales automation platform, today announced a new technology partnership with Mediafly, a leader in sales enablement and content management.

Mediafly for Sugar equips customer-facing teams with the content and analytics needed to provide engaging, personalized, and interactive buying experiences leading to greater sales success.

In the world of today’s business-to-business sales engagement, the average customer spends less time interacting with salespeople than ever before. Therefore, sellers must make the most of the time they have when in front of buyers and provide relevant content to guide customers to a decision. In addition, sellers need to ensure they are providing the right content throughout the entire sales lifecycle, even when they aren’t engaging directly with the buyer. This includes pre-meeting materials, guided follow-up, and ongoing check-in materials – a value proposition the combined Sugar and Mediafly offering delivers.

Mediafly for Sugar provides sales reps with the tools to prepare and discover content, share it with customers, and better understand how customers engage with the information. The solution leverages advanced AI, including machine learning, to optimize content performance, tracking customer meetings, sales content interactions, and sales performance. Customer engagement scoring evaluates the customer’s interest in the content while analytics-based insights drive next-best actions. Additionally, gaining insights such as the most used, viewed, or shared content, allows teams to map marketing assets back to pipeline results.

The solution enables organizations to manage sales content at scale – consumable through any device, via online and offline channels and supporting all content formats – and syncs content and engagement analytics directly to SugarCRM.

“Today’s buyers are more informed, they interact with salespeople much later in the buying cycle, and they expect information on demand tailored to their specific business needs,” says Clint Oram, SugarCRM’s Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder. “Sugar and Mediafly provide a one-stop shop for sales, buyer and partner enablement content – all surfaced directly within Sugar, for a seamless experience that empowers buyers – and sellers – with the right content at the right time.”

“It’s becoming increasingly challenging for sellers to generate and serve up content that is timely, brand-compliant, and which meets the needs of customers throughout the sales cycle,” says Mediafly’s Tony Kavadas, Chief Partner Officer. “Mediafly seamlessly integrates with the Sugar platform to help customer-facing teams collaborate, predict, assess, engage, and execute better across the customer lifecycle – all from a single interface.”

SugarCRM and Mediafly will host a webinar, Boost Sales Effectiveness: Streamlining Processes with Sales Enablement and Content Management Solutions, on April 4 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT.

Please visit: https://www.sugarcrm.com/resources/boost-sales-effectiveness/ to register for the webinar and for more information.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.