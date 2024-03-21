United Steelworkers union welcomes workers from Edmonton People In Need Shelter Society

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Steelworkers union (USW) is pleased to welcome over 100 workers from the Edmonton People In Need Shelter Society (EPINSS). During a vote that occurred on Nov. 30 and Dec.1, 2023, workers said an overwhelming ‘yes’ to joining the USW.

“ We wanted to help give the workers at Edmonton People In Need Shelter Society a unified voice, not only for them but also to bring strength and sustainability to the whole company,” said Maria Ramos, a worker at EPINSS.

“ We have a deep reverence for the institution and what it does for the people of Edmonton and surrounding communities and we strongly believe a union will allow greater care to be given to those in need,” Ramos said.

The path to unionization was not without its challenges, as objections filed by the employer prompted the sealing of the vote until the Alberta Labour Relations Board (ALRB) ordered the ballots to be counted. Over 80% of the workers voted in favour of joining the union.

“ We are thrilled to welcome the workers of the Edmonton People In Need Shelter Society into the USW family,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada and the Territories. “ The decision to join our union reflects the workers’ collective commitment to building a fair and equitable workplace where their voices are heard and respected.

“ It’s clear that these workers take immense pride in their role within the community and are committed to standing together to address their concerns. By joining the Steelworkers, these workers are building a better future not only for themselves but also for the individuals and families they serve,” said Lunny.

EPINSS, founded in 1986, is a community-based organization working to improve the well-being and enhance the quality of life of individuals in the community suffering from severe and persistent chronic mental illness. EPINSS has 155 beds over three locations in the city.

The USW also represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.