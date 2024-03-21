FlooidCX Corporation [OTC: FLCX] Completes Third Licensed Distributor Agreement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Energy Corporation (the “Company” or “Quantum” or “FLCX”) [OTC:FLCX], a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy, owned by and for use of the consumer, today announces it has finalized its third Licensed Distributor Agreement (“Agreement”) with Aesir Energy, LLC. (“Aesir”), of Tacoma, Washington. The Agreement was executed on March 20, 2024.

Harry Ewert, Quantum Division President, represented and closed the transaction for the Company.

Aesir has obtained an exclusive Quantum Licensed Distributorship in and for the State of Washington. Aesir is the first, and the exclusive Quantum Licensed Distributor for the State of Washington. Aesir initial product and service launch will concentrate in the Tacoma metropolitan area.

As a part of the licensing agreement, Quantum will be opening a service and distribution office in the Tacoma area by early summer of this year to support Aesir.

Aesir is headed by seasoned executives Paul Kruger and Jake Stoker. Mr. Kruger will serve as President.

Revenue from the Agreement is in the form of a License Fee to Quantum of $1,500,000.00 with an additional $3,000,000.00 in stocking inventory of Quantum Direct Energy System products.

Aesir will offer the entire Quantum product line which now exceeds over 400 products and will also serve as the beta site for the commercial testing of Quantum direct current heat pumps and air conditioning units. Quantum expects testing to begin by September of this year. The Quantum heat/air conditioning units are to be powered by direct current, which allows for less expensive compressor and blower motor control, which could later be combined into Quantum’s Direct Energy System to provide lower operating and maintenance costs for consumers. The Company also plans limited field-testing programs in Arizona, Michigan and Ohio.

All products manufactured by Quantum and offered for sale will be Underwriters Laboratory and Canadian Standards Association certified for use.

“Aesir has begun its growth track with Quantum. Our scale up here in Washington will be through licensed electrical subcontractors, with our longer-term plans including electrical contractor acquisition. Our initial sales efforts have yielded a significant installation backlog,” said Paul Kruger, Aesir President.

Kruger added, “Quantum and Aesir have worked together for nearly a year in laying the groundwork for what is a very successful launch. Quantum offering hands-on training at current installation sites is very beneficial and the National Distributor Association is growing and developing into an invaluable resource of energy and electrical professionals.”

Quantum Chief Operating Officer Craig Kitchen stated, “This is our first exclusive licensed distributorship in the United States, with more to come. Quantum has developed significant product and service demand in the Pacific Northwest and Aesir offered up a solid business plan, and a management team that has a track record of success.”

Quantum Division President Harry Ewert stated, “Quantum’s distributor and customer opportunities are multiplying and continue to grow with distributor agreements. Quantum’s 240 month recurring revenue model is the best way to manage electrical energy and reduce and help to control costs over the coming years, in the face of ever increasing electrical energy demands and related costs.”

For further information about this exciting change, please contact Jake Stoker at the below methods of contact. Info@aesir.energy (307) 222-9233

About the Company

We are the worldwide exclusive licensee, and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. Direct Energy Systems TM for industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

Quantum’s unique and patent pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power TM .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans, and prospects for our business and operations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause events or our results of operations to vary significantly from our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and we disclaim any duty to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going forward basis.