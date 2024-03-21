Dynamic Digital Transformation, a DMI Joint Venture, Wins $14.5 Million Contract with U.S. Treasury for Enterprise Mobility Management

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMI, a global leader in end-to-end managed mobility services, has partnered with Dynamic Solutions Technology to form a joint venture, Dynamic Digital Transformation (DDT), which has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to support and manage the bureau’s enterprise mobility management services (EMMS).

Consistent with its commitment to provide comprehensive solutions to government customers across their entire mobile ecosystems, DMI will provide management and support of the OCC's overall service portfolio of mobile devices to enable employees working either remotely or in the office to effectively fulfill the bureau's mission of supervising all national banks and federal savings associations. DMI will also deliver reporting and dashboarding capabilities that will increase visibility, tracking and transparency to reduce costs, improve productivity and increase security for the bureau.

“With 32 years combined expertise from our DDT team, we’re able to provide best practices from both the private and public sector to help the OCC work efficiently to keep our nation’s banking systems secure and fair,” said Lance Riddle, DMI vice president, financials public sector. “We have nearly a decade of experience supporting the OCC and its vision for the future of EMM is deeply ingrained in our innovative, holistic approach.”

“As a recognized market leader in managed mobility services, we have supported large mobile ecosystems for enterprises, agencies and organizations alike. We are proud to apply our expertise being at the crossroads of the public and private sectors to continue being a valued partner to the OCC,” said Amy Rall, president of DMI's federal group. “We are dedicated to supporting the public sector’s expanded use and application of mobility services across missions, and our partnership with the OCC is the latest example of DMI’s commitment to bring cutting-edge end-to-end mobility solutions to government customers.”

DMI is a leading global provider of end-end managed mobility services and an eight-time Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ leader for Managed Mobility Services. At the forefront of supporting mobile devices, DMI has delivered hundreds of successful implementations with a footprint in over 78 countries and more than four million mobile devices under management.

DMI is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of the public and private sectors. With broad capabilities, including infrastructure support services, cybersecurity, cloud and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI is continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. To learn more, please visit www.dminc.com.