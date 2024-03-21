MLB Eats: Aramark Sports + Entertainment Unveils New Ballpark Fare for 2024 Season

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Sports + Entertainment, (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK) is headed into the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season with an expanded roster of clients and a fresh lineup of ballpark menu options and concessions innovations to enhance the gameday experience for baseball fans.

The award-winning provider of food and beverage programs in premier MLB stadiums across the country, today officially announced the addition of Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, to its baseball portfolio, with plans for reimagined food and beverage offerings to be announced later today at the Giants’ Media Open House.

Aramark has also developed new culinary creations and introduced guest-experience innovations with its partners at Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, and PNC Park. This season will debut various restaurant collaborations, elevated twists on classic stadium eats, decadent desserts, signature beverages, and a range of new self-service technologies that add convenience and ease at checkout.

“At Aramark, experience is everything, and the start of the MLB season is one of the most highly anticipated experiences we have the privilege to be a part of each year,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “This season, we are excited to announce the expansion of our dynamic MLB portfolio as we partner with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park and can’t wait to show fans at all the venues we serve what our teams have cooked up across the board – from concessions to technology and retail merchandise. Our commitment to creating an ultra-premium environment every step of the way is what drives us forward, and 2024 will bring no shortage of innovative offerings that immerse guests in the extraordinary.”

ROOKIE MENU ITEMS

The below culinary creations will be new on menus this season:

Back to Blue Burger (Kauffman Stadium): Burger, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, and buffalo aioli on a blue bun. (Section 301 Craft and Draft)

Burger, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, and buffalo aioli on a blue bun. (Section 301 Craft and Draft) Dino Rib PCA (Coors Field): 20-ounce beef rib with paratha bread and herb salad. (SandLot Brewery and Smokehouse, Section 112)

20-ounce beef rib with paratha bread and herb salad. (SandLot Brewery and Smokehouse, Section 112) Irish Nachos (Fenway Park): Waffle fries, corned beef, sauerkraut, sour cream, Thousand Island dressing, and queso fresco. (Home Plate, Gate E Concessions, and Truly Terrace)

Waffle fries, corned beef, sauerkraut, sour cream, Thousand Island dressing, and queso fresco. (Home Plate, Gate E Concessions, and Truly Terrace) Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae (Citizens Bank Park) : Fresh funnel cake fries topped with a homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)

Fresh funnel cake fries topped with a homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142) Renegade Hot Dog (PNC Park): Foot-long hot dog, pot roast, mini pierogis, caramelized onions, and pickle slices on a hot dog bun. (Section 133)

Foot-long hot dog, pot roast, mini pierogis, caramelized onions, and pickle slices on a hot dog bun. (Section 133) The Mets Championship Burger (Citi Field): Chef Jason Eksterowicz’s Award-Winning Burger 2023 NYC Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash Pat LaFrieda’s dry-aged beef patty, Maine lobster seafood salad, lobster fondue, charred lemon, and fennel brioche (Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House and Taste of the City, Section 142)

Chef Jason Eksterowicz’s Award-Winning Burger 2023 NYC Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash Pat LaFrieda’s dry-aged beef patty, Maine lobster seafood salad, lobster fondue, charred lemon, and fennel brioche (Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House and Taste of the City, Section 142) Fowl Pole Jerk Chicken Sandwich (Minute Maid Park): Homemade coco bread, shredded smoked jerked chicken, roasted pineapple, scotch bonnet pepper slaw, green onions, and cilantro jerk aioli. (Section 231)

LOCAL RESTAURANT PARTNERSHIPS

Citizens Bank Park will bring back the fan-favorite, Jersey Shore classic Manco & Manco Pizza , with new locations in the Hall of Fame Club and on the Upper Deck (Sections 212 and 321).

will bring back the fan-favorite, Jersey Shore classic , with new locations in the Hall of Fame Club and on the Upper Deck (Sections 212 and 321). Citi Field , winner of USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Stadium Food in 2023 and Best Ballpark Food in 2024, is partnering with acclaimed Chefs Anne Burrell (Anne Burrell’s Italian Eats, Section 102), Judy Joo (Seoul Bird, Hudson Whiskey NY Club on the Promenade Level) and TV Personality Adam Richman from Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food (Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame, Section 103). Taste of Queens , the Mets community-focused portable behind the centerfield scoreboard on the field-level concourse, will feature new Queens-based small businesses POPRICE , RyRy’s Kitchen , and Benny’s Cuban Café on a rotating basis. Through an off-season social media voting contest, fans also voted to bring back Keith’s Grill which will be serving burgers developed in partnership with Mets Legend Keith Hernandez (Section 410).

, winner of USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Stadium Food in 2023 and Best Ballpark Food in 2024, is partnering with acclaimed Chefs (Anne Burrell’s Italian Eats, Section 102), (Seoul Bird, Hudson Whiskey NY Club on the Promenade Level) and TV Personality from Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food (Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame, Section 103). , the Mets community-focused portable behind the centerfield scoreboard on the field-level concourse, will feature new Queens-based small businesses , , and on a rotating basis. Through an off-season social media voting contest, fans also voted to bring back which will be serving burgers developed in partnership with Mets Legend Keith Hernandez (Section 410). Coors Field is launching Better-Off Burgers (Section 115), featuring premium plant-based ballpark favorites like burgers, chips, and shakes, that offer a satisfying alternative to meat. Fans can choose from the Original Burger, Chorizo Burger, Medi Burger, and vegan vanilla or strawberry tahini milkshakes.

is (Section 115), featuring premium plant-based ballpark favorites like burgers, chips, and shakes, that offer a satisfying alternative to meat. Fans can choose from the Original Burger, Chorizo Burger, Medi Burger, and vegan vanilla or strawberry tahini milkshakes. Fenway Park is bringing one of Boston’s authentic Mexican restaurants to the ballpark with Anna’s Taqueria (Bleachers, Section 42) serving burritos and bowls. Fans will also get a taste of Maine with Luke’s Lobsters (Right Field Concourse), the renowned restaurant group that’s known for its commitment to sustainability and fresh seafood. The Big Concourse at Right Field is adding Aramark’s proprietary brands Tenders, Love, and Chicken and The Burger Kitchen .

is bringing one of Boston’s authentic Mexican restaurants to the ballpark with (Bleachers, Section 42) serving burritos and bowls. Fans will also get a taste of Maine with (Right Field Concourse), the renowned restaurant group that’s known for its commitment to sustainability and fresh seafood. The Big Concourse at Right Field is adding Aramark’s proprietary brands and . Kauffman Stadium will bring local favorite Buffalo State Pizza Company (Sections 234 and 252) and Italian Sausage Company (Section 234). The K has expanded the local barbecue concept KCQ to Sections 216 and the Diamond Club. Kansas City’s best pitmasters from Chef J BBQ , Scotts Kitchen , and SMOAK Craft Barbecue will be returning this season in multiple locations rotating by series and serving up their delicious barbecue.

will bring local favorite (Sections 234 and 252) and (Section 234). The K has expanded the local barbecue concept to Sections 216 and the Diamond Club. Kansas City’s best pitmasters from , , and will be returning this season in multiple locations rotating by series and serving up their delicious barbecue. Minute Maid Park is bringing back Chef Danny Trace’s DAT Creole for a taste of the Big Easy in the heart of Houston. Located at Centerfield near the Astros team store, Chef Danny's New Orleans-style cuisine includes crawfish fried rice, Creole smoked turkey leg, giant crawfish pretzel, firecracker pork skins, and a Cajun root beer float. Minute Maid Park will also offer Tenders, Love, and Chicken (Section 116) and expand its house-smoked barbecue offerings with The Butcher Express (Section 152).

is bringing back for a taste of the Big Easy in the heart of Houston. Located at Centerfield near the Astros team store, Chef Danny's New Orleans-style cuisine includes crawfish fried rice, Creole smoked turkey leg, giant crawfish pretzel, firecracker pork skins, and a Cajun root beer float. Minute Maid Park will also offer (Section 116) and expand its house-smoked barbecue offerings with (Section 152). PNC Park is partnering with two local restaurants to bring Pittsburgh favorites to the park. LowKey Taco will have roasted corn on the cob, birria beef nachos, and caramel-stuffed churros at Nachorita (Section 138); and the Chicken on the Hill stand will offer fans chicken biscuits with house pickles, a menu concept developed in partnership with Coop de Ville (Section 144).

CLASSIC BALLPARK FAVORITES

AstroNautchos (Minute Maid Park): Fresh-fried Ranch-dusted kettle chips, white queso, Breggy Bomb™ barbecue aioli, jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, green onions, and fresh jalapeños with a choice of chopped brisket or pork burnt ends. (Section 152 The Butcher Express Portable, Section 152; The Butcher, Section 224; and Sunrise BBQ, Section 408)

Fresh-fried Ranch-dusted kettle chips, white queso, Breggy Bomb™ barbecue aioli, jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, green onions, and fresh jalapeños with a choice of chopped brisket or pork burnt ends. (Section 152 The Butcher Express Portable, Section 152; The Butcher, Section 224; and Sunrise BBQ, Section 408) Bratwurst Sandwich (Citizens Bank Park): Grilled brat topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll; served with house ranch chips and a pickle spear. (Pass and Stow)

Grilled brat topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll; served with house ranch chips and a pickle spear. (Pass and Stow) BrisketAcho (Kauffman Stadium): Tostitos® nacho chips topped with chopped brisket, creamy cheesy corn, barbecue baked beans, and coleslaw, drizzled with barbecue sauce. Available in a bowl, new powder-blue mini souvenir helmet, or large a souvenir helmet (Sections 221, 234, 251, 417, and 422)

Tostitos® nacho chips topped with chopped brisket, creamy cheesy corn, barbecue baked beans, and coleslaw, drizzled with barbecue sauce. Available in a bowl, new powder-blue mini souvenir helmet, or large a souvenir helmet (Sections 221, 234, 251, 417, and 422) Burgeritto (Coors Field): Hamburger, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and shoestring fries wrapped in a flour tortilla. (Sections 134 and 306 Grills)

Hamburger, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and shoestring fries wrapped in a flour tortilla. (Sections 134 and 306 Grills) Cheddar and Chive Bratwurst (PNC Park): Chive bratwurst inside a Martin’s Potato Roll with peppers, onions, and deli brown mustard. (Chicken Pitt, Section 127)

Chive bratwurst inside a Martin’s Potato Roll with peppers, onions, and deli brown mustard. (Chicken Pitt, Section 127) Chicken and Waffle Bowl (Fenway Park): Waffle bowl filled with mashed potatoes, gravy, popcorn chicken, and scallions. (Truly Terrace)

Waffle bowl filled with mashed potatoes, gravy, popcorn chicken, and scallions. (Truly Terrace) Curveball Corn Dogs (Minute Maid Park): Mini corn dogs loaded with chili, cheese, and diced onions. (H-Town Grill, Sections 109 and 409; Club Grill, Section 213)

Mini corn dogs loaded with chili, cheese, and diced onions. (H-Town Grill, Sections 109 and 409; Club Grill, Section 213) Moon Dog (Kauffman Stadium): Double Vienna hot dogs on a potato roll topped with in-house bacon and onion jam made with Blue Moon® and finished off with mustard. (Section 202)

Double Vienna hot dogs on a potato roll topped with in-house bacon and onion jam made with Blue Moon® and finished off with mustard. (Section 202) Pastrami Reuben (Citi Field): Pastrami, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. (Section 121)

Pastrami, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. (Section 121) Pitt Dog (PNC Park): Hot dog topped with capicola, provolone cheese, vinegar slaw, and potato sticks on a Martin’s Potato Roll. (Deli Dogs, Section 135)

Hot dog topped with capicola, provolone cheese, vinegar slaw, and potato sticks on a Martin’s Potato Roll. (Deli Dogs, Section 135) Schwarburger 2.0 (Citizens Bank Park): Kyle’s favorite burger creation will now be featured all season long. The burger is topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)

Kyle’s favorite burger creation will now be featured all season long. The burger is topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142) Tenders, Love, and Chicken (Kauffman Stadium): Premium chicken tenders served with a side of ranch dusted fries and a selection of dipping sauces. (Sections 206, 308, and 427)

Premium chicken tenders served with a side of ranch dusted fries and a selection of dipping sauces. (Sections 206, 308, and 427) Togarashi Clam Roll (Fenway Park): Hot dog roll filled with slaw-nappa cabbage, clam strip, togarashi sauce, and togarashi spice. (Truly Terrace)

Hot dog roll filled with slaw-nappa cabbage, clam strip, togarashi sauce, and togarashi spice. (Truly Terrace) Toss Up Chicken Sandwich (Minute Maid Park): Fried chicken tenders, candied jalapeños, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, serrano pepper crema, and Yellowbird® Blue Agave Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll. (H-Town Grill Stands and Sections 109, 126, 231, and 409)

Fried chicken tenders, candied jalapeños, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, serrano pepper crema, and Yellowbird® Blue Agave Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll. (H-Town Grill Stands and Sections 109, 126, 231, and 409) Wing Flavor of the Month (Citizens Bank Park): Open the season with the Flamin’ Pickleback followed by featured sauces that will rotate throughout the year. (PJ Whelihan’s, Section 147)

SWEET TREATS

Boston Creme Pie (Fenway Park): Vanilla sponge cake, pastry cream, chocolate ganache, and chocolate crispearls. (The Big Concourse, Center Field)

Vanilla sponge cake, pastry cream, chocolate ganache, and chocolate crispearls. (The Big Concourse, Center Field) Churro Churro (Fenway Park): Aramark is introducing a new proprietary dessert brand offering churros and chocolate dipping sauce. (Right Field Concourse)

Aramark is introducing a new proprietary dessert brand offering churros and chocolate dipping sauce. (Right Field Concourse) Gluten-Free Brownie (Citizens Bank Park): Chocolate brownie, chewy marshmallow, and Herr’s® Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn. (Gluten-Free Kiosk, Section 122)

Chocolate brownie, chewy marshmallow, and Herr’s® Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn. (Gluten-Free Kiosk, Section 122) On Field Ice Cream Caps (Citizens Bank Park): New souvenirs for your favorite Richman’s soft serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots™ served throughout Citizens Bank Park. (Sections 106, 108, 110, 128, 137, 139, 204, 206, 318, 321, 323, 330 and The Yard)

New souvenirs for your favorite Richman’s soft serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots™ served throughout Citizens Bank Park. (Sections 106, 108, 110, 128, 137, 139, 204, 206, 318, 321, 323, 330 and The Yard) One Pound Giant Cookie (Fenway Park): Fans can enjoy a giant chocolate chip cookie while cheering on the Red Sox. (The Big Concourse, Center Field)

Fans can enjoy a giant chocolate chip cookie while cheering on the Red Sox. (The Big Concourse, Center Field) Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll (Citi Field): Rainbow cookie, raspberry jam, and chocolate syrup rolled in an egg-roll wrapper. (Metropolitan Fry Factory, Section 139)

Rainbow cookie, raspberry jam, and chocolate syrup rolled in an egg-roll wrapper. (Metropolitan Fry Factory, Section 139) Sopapilla (Minute Maid Park): Deep fried dough, powdered sugar, and honey. (HTX Mex, Section 115)

Deep fried dough, powdered sugar, and honey. (HTX Mex, Section 115) Sweet Pierogi (PNC Park): Sweet cheese pierogi topped with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. (Cannonball Burger, Section 146)

SPECIALTY BEVERAGES

Baseball fans can sip in style this season in a new souvenir cup available at all venues. This baseball-shaped cup can hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and features each team’s logo. For instance, ballpark guests at Citizens Bank Park can try a new spiked frozen cocktail, the Fastball Freeze in Sections 113 and 147, while Mets fans at Citi Field can enjoy the new Mets-ropolitan at bar locations throughout the stadium . Prepared with Reyka® Vodka, Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Extract, and blueberry liqueur, the cocktail is garnished with blueberries and orange wheel and served over ice.

can try a new spiked frozen cocktail, the in Sections 113 and 147, while Mets fans at can enjoy the new at bar locations throughout the stadium Prepared with Reyka® Vodka, Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Extract, and blueberry liqueur, the cocktail is garnished with blueberries and orange wheel and served over ice. Citizens Bank Park will also offer non-alcoholic frozen slush puppies in Phillies colors, cherry and blue raspberry, in Section 139.

will also offer non-alcoholic frozen in Phillies colors, cherry and blue raspberry, in Section 139. Minute Maid Park is expanding its 2023 mid-season partnership with Maven Coffee and selling Mavens’ signature Frozen Espresso Martini at Houston Cocktail Express Portables along with carajillos, old fashioneds, and more. Fans can also enjoy more than 50 varieties of red, white, sparkling, and rose wines poured into Astros Souvenir Carafes and available for purchase by the bottle at various locations.

EXPANDING CONVENIENT SERVICE STYLES

Aramark’s game-changing Walk Thru Bru express beer markets are expanding to Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park , and PNC Park. The four ballparks will do away with traditional packaged beer portables and exclusively use the grab-and-go markets, allowing guests who verify their age as 21+ using valid, government-issued identification (ID) to self-serve a wide variety of beverages and quickly check out.

express beer markets are expanding to , and The four ballparks will do away with traditional packaged beer portables and exclusively use the grab-and-go markets, allowing guests who verify their age as 21+ using valid, government-issued identification (ID) to self-serve a wide variety of beverages and quickly check out. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is expanding at Coors Field. This experience allows guests to walk into the location, grab the concessions they want, and walk out. By automatically tallying items shoppers take off shelves, payment is processed when they exit, enabling fans to avoid waiting in line.

technology is expanding at This experience allows guests to walk into the location, grab the concessions they want, and walk out. By automatically tallying items shoppers take off shelves, payment is processed when they exit, enabling fans to avoid waiting in line. Kauffman Stadium is piloting Digital ID this season. The first-of-its-kind integration between IDmission and Tapin2 enables payment validations and digital age verification with valid, government-issued ID at the Walk Thru Bru market located in Section 232.

is piloting Digital ID this season. The first-of-its-kind integration between and enables payment validations and digital age verification with valid, government-issued ID at the Walk Thru Bru market located in Section 232. Smart Self-Checkout: Coors Field will now offer self-checkout using Tapin2 kiosks at Wazee Market (Section 137). Fans can quickly grab their ballpark favorites from John Dough Pizza Co; Tenders, Love, and Chicken; Rockie Dogs; and a selection of 30 domestic beers, craft beers, seltzers, and ready-to-drink beverages (with valid, government-issued ID). Fenway Park will expand its Mashgin -powered Fenway Favorites self-checkout offerings with locations at the right field concourse and Bleachers in center field, allowing fans to get core concessions items quickly and efficiently.



EXCLUSIVE RETAIL MERCHANDISE

Batting Practice Caps: In partnership with New Era Cap, all MLB teams will be featuring a new Batting Practice cap on-field and at in-stadium retail locations for the 2024 season.

In partnership with New Era Cap, all MLB teams will be featuring a new Batting Practice cap on-field and at in-stadium retail locations for the 2024 season. Citizens Bank Park: The New Era Phillies Team Store will debut new and exclusive merchandise including novelty items commemorating the 20 th Anniversary of Citizens Bank Park. Other highlights include new Phillie Phanatic items for both kids and adults, the return of the Phanatic pin of the month program (which sold out last season), and a ballpark-exclusive Bryce Harper 300 bobblehead.

Kauffman Stadium: New Retail Spaces : A new retail space will open in the Crown Club area with a selection of high-end merchandise and convenient checkout via associate handheld mobile devices. Fans will also get to experience a new outdoor walkthrough retail location near Gate E. The open-air shopping concept will offer a variety of merchandise with checkout options including associate handheld devices, self-order kiosks, or in-seat delivery through Tapin2 in the Crown Club. Value Tee Program: The K will be introducing a budget-friendly Value Tee Shirt program with adult sizes for $29.99.



