KORUS and Film.io Announce Partnership to Support Intellectual Property Rights & Fair Pay for Artists & Creators

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORUS, an interactive music platform by Animoca brands subsidiary PIXELYNX, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Film.io, the world's most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in reshaping the entertainment industry by leveraging blockchain technology to empower creators and safeguard their original works.

Though each platform is home to a different kind of creator, both KORUS and Film.io share a mission of supporting creators in a meaningful and impactful way while maintaining the community-first ethos of web3. In partnering, both platforms are bridging two fundamental pillars of the creator economy and can now work as a collective to champion artists' intellectual property rights and promote fair compensation. KORUS' mission to safeguard artists' IP aligns perfectly with Film.io's vision of empowering creators and ensuring their creative contributions are recognized and protected.

Film.io's innovative platform utilizes blockchain to gamify engagement and revolutionize digital rights management (DRM) and decision-making in the filmmaking process. By giving creators and fans unprecedented control, Film.io is pioneering a new era in Hollywood where accessibility, transparency and fairness reign supreme. The platform's proprietary Vault Lock technology ensures the protection of original ideas by recording all project entries on an immutable public record. Furthermore, creators' originality is fortified with secure QR codes leading back to immutable records stored on the blockchain.

"We are thrilled to partner with Film.io to change the way artists collaborate and protect their intellectual property. The partnership gives independent filmmakers and musicians a new economic medium to collaborate and build value together," said Inder Phull, CEO of PIXELYNX. "By combining our music and entertainment platform with Film.io's innovative filmmaking ecosystem, we are empowering creators to take control of their creative endeavors and ensure they receive the recognition and compensation they deserve."

As part of this collaboration, KORUS and Film.io will introduce a KORUS x Film.io music catalog powered by the KORUS AI Engine and library, which features music from a range of artists, labels and genres. This innovative initiative will provide users with endless opportunities for collaboration across the independent film and music sector while ensuring their intellectual property rights are preserved throughout the creative process. Through the integration of blockchain technology, artists will have greater visibility and control over their works, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their contributions.

"We believe that by joining forces with KORUS, we can create a more equitable and transparent entertainment industry," said Bryan Hertz, Co-Creator of Film.io. "Together, we are reshaping the future of filmmaking and music collaboration, empowering creators to thrive in an environment that values their originality and contributions."

For more information, visit korus.co and film.io.

About PIXELYNX:

PIXELYNX, an subsidiary of Animoca brands company, was founded in 2020 by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music) and Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment; mau5trap) and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building an entertainment ecosystem that will transform the way creators connect and engage with their fans through interactive experiences.

About KORUS:

KORUS is transforming the way artists and fans experience music through an all-in-one interactive music platform. On KORUS you can create music with iconic artists and labels, remix songs using AI models, generate immersive artwork for your tracks, and earn from what you create. KORUS will soon extend its support to users by enabling music distribution on popular digital streaming platforms, further building an equitable music industry that allows creators to protect IP and earn from their work.

About Film.io:

As the leading decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, Film.io leverages blockchain technology to place Hollywood decision-making in the hands of creators and fans, and provides filmmakers with an end-to-end solution for creating, funding and distributing their projects.

Film.io liberates film and TV creators by replacing centralized power with collaboration and inclusivity, whereby creators submit their projects as proposals, build audiences and expand access to funding and licensing. Using Film.io’s native and governance $FAN Token, fans are able to join the Film.io DAO, vote on film and TV projects, and support their favorite creators to help them get noticed by investors, studios and new audiences.