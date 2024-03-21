Laser Photonics Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement With Incredible Supply & Logistics for Its Military & Industrial Laser Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), an award-winning product distribution, mission kitting, and third-party logistics (3PL) company specializing in supporting federal government customers and defense contractors as well as serving the maritime & space communities.

“This partnership will increase our customer base and expand our distributor network while equipping an industry-leading supplier with the cutting-edge industrial laser solutions that Government and Defense clients have been demanding,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “What underlies ISL’s success with these demanding, high-dollar niche markets is their uncanny ability to source an entire bill of materials from top to bottom more cost effectively than their competition. No items are too small, too big, too unusual, or too next-generation for them. We are excited to have a new partner working to provide world-class laser systems to a large, critical audience.”

ISL was featured on Industrial Distribution magazine’s 2018 Watch List, which shines a light on companies that are the “ones-to-watch” outside of the 50 biggest MRO distributors. Laser Photonics will benefit from the company’s exceptional federal subcontractor support relationships, experience and expertise which includes dozens of strong links to the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Defense Logistics Agency, Department of State, and Missile Defense Agency. LPC will also greatly benefit from ISL’s national distribution network, which includes a closely aligned supplier network, robust sourcing, manufacturing resources, and a team of subject matter experts and support personnel.

Laser Photonics joined with ISL in mid-February 2024. As part of this vendor agreement, the initial products that will be offered through ISL will include:

DefenseTech Handheld DT-50-CTHD Laser Cleaning System

DefenseTech Blaster Cabinet DT-50-BC Laser Cleaning System

MarkStar Handheld LPC-20-MSH Laser Engraving System

WeldTech LPC-1500-LWS Laser Welding System

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Laser training for the products offered and more

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL)

ISL is an award-winning U.S. small business with product distribution solutions and services across industrial, parts, tactical, workwear & IT supply serving the Federal, Defense, Maritime & Space communities. The ISL team specializes in supporting government customers and defense contractors with custom supply chain and sustainment solutions, complete Bill of Material (BOM) sourcing, supply consolidation, kitting services, and customized third-party logistics (3PL). To learn about ISL, visit https://www.incrediblesupply.com

