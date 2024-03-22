Cargill and Water.org Announce $2.1 Million Partnership to Provide Access to Safe Water and Sanitation

WAYZATA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliable access to clean, safe water as well as sanitation and hygiene are essential for communities to thrive. To help expand water access, Cargill has committed $2.1 million in funding to Water.org, a global nonprofit focused on removing the financial barriers between people living in poverty and access to safe water.

This two-year grant project, running January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2025, will directly impact an estimated 300,000 individuals — approximately 75,000 households — by providing access to water and sanitation for people living in Indonesia and the Philippines via WaterCredit, a program that enables small loans for water and sanitation solutions. The grant will also support collaboration with local utilities to improve water quality and service coverage for many more households.

Driven by our belief that clean and safe water is a right for all people, Cargill is partnering with leading NGOs, like Water.org, to enable improved access to safe water and sanitation for 500,000 people in priority communities by 2030. Our collaboration with Water.org and other partners supports Cargill’s contribution as a supporter of the WASH4Work COP 27 Business Declaration For Climate Resilient Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH). Cargill is dedicated to effectively balancing and addressing the shared water challenges of availability, quality and access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene around the world using an approach that is informed by local context.

“ Because of our position as a connector of the food system, Cargill has the unique ability to develop holistic water solutions that drive impact-at-scale,” said Pilar Cruz, chief sustainability officer at Cargill. “ Our partnership with Water.org will help drive innovative solutions across Indonesia and the Philippines that can transform access to safe water and sanitation. This is just one of many approaches we are taking to strengthen local water systems, get people access to clean and safe water and drive sustainable change in communities where it is needed most.”

“ Partnerships like Cargill’s extend beyond the financial contribution with intentional dedication to driving change in the communities they are a part of,” said Gary White, CEO, Water.org. “ Cargill’s support allows us to continue to scale and expand our efforts in Indonesia and the Philippines, unlocking opportunities for improved health, education, and economic empowerment.”

Impact in Indonesia

Indonesia has a population of 275 million, and nearly 192 million Indonesians lack access to safe water, while 14 million lack access to a safe toilet. Water.org is increasing access to water and sanitation for low-income households by building strong relationships with local financial institutions to bring families access to small loans, empowering them with the water and sanitation solutions that work best for them.

Impact in the Philippines

Out of its population of 115 million people, 60 million people, nearly half the population, lack access to safe water, and 43 million people, more than a third of the population, lack access to a safe toilet. Water.org works with some of the Philippines’s largest and most respected microfinance institutions, government stakeholders, and international nonprofits to empower the people of the Philippines with access to safe water and sanitation.

“ Cargill’s commitment will allow us to scale the impact through increased partnerships with local utilities that will enhance water quality and increase service coverage for families, shaping a more sustainable, safe, and equitable water future for Southeast Asia,” said Gay Santos, Regional Director, Southeast Asia, Water.org.

“ By investing in this project, Cargill recognizes the importance of providing access to safe water and sanitation. As we continue to roll out various water initiatives in Asia Pacific, we will deliver impact with purpose and partnership, while growing with the region by further building sustainable and resilient supply chains. Our goal is not only to improve communities and environment sustainability but to also contribute to and uplift the communities across the region,” shared Ross Hamou-Jennings, Chair of Asia Pacific, Cargill.

Learn more about Cargill’s commitment to water.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life’s essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come. For more information visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 6 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, Water.org has helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.