CBL Properties and MINISO Partner to Expand Its U.S. Presence to Thirteen CBL Malls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) announced it has executed multiple deals with global lifestyle retailer MINISO, expanding the brand’s presence to a dozen new markets in the United States. The first wave of store openings started in November 2023 at Valley View Mall in Roanoke, Virginia, and Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, followed by the January 2024 opening at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Throughout the rest of 2024, stores will open at CoolSprings Galleria (Nashville, TN), Hamilton Place (Chattanooga, TN), West County Center and South County Center (St. Louis, MO), Parkway Place (Huntsville, AL), Post Oak Mall (Waco, TX), Fayette Mall (Lexington, KY), Westmoreland Mall (Greensburg, PA), Oak Park Mall (Overland Park, KS), and Kirkwood Mall (Bismarck, ND).

“We are thrilled to work with MINISO to add to their U.S. store fleet at CBL properties across the south, east coast, and Midwest,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “MINISO is an innovative retailer catering to a generation of customers who over the last few years have shown a preference for shopping at malls. These stores are becoming a destination for visitors to our properties and complement the dynamic mix of retailers, restaurants, and entertainment they already offer.”

In addition to MINISO, CBL is working with several brands that are working to expand their mall-based presence including Five Below, Aerie, Garage, and many others.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

CBL_Corp