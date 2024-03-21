Allison Transmission and Yutong Expand Presence in Rwanda

The latest delivery of Allison-equipped city buses arrives in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali, where Yutong buses with Allison Torqmatic® Series automatic transmissions have been in operation since 2014. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission and Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., a leading bus manufacturer in China, are steadfastly growing their presence in Rwanda. Over the past decade, the companies have collaborated to export transit buses equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions to the African nation. Recently, Kigali, Rwanda's capital city, once again upgraded its fleet with city transit buses equipped with Allison Torqmatic® Series transmissions.

“The customer has been consistently satisfied with the performance of Allison transmissions that have been operating in their existing Yutong buses in Rwanda since 2014,” said Zhang Jinbing, Sales Manager, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. “When the time came to add new vehicles to their fleet, we selected the Allison T280R transmission for its ability to meet the unique demands of city buses.”

The Allison Torqmatic Series is a line of fully automatic transmissions specifically designed for city and suburban buses and tour coaches. With up to six forward speeds and one reverse, the T-series enables easy and efficient operation, optimizing the driver and rider experience.

“Our collaboration with Yutong to deliver transit buses to Rwanda is the latest example of Allison’s continued growth in global export markets,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales, Allison Transmission. “As a key industry leader, we’ve formed partnerships with Chinese manufacturers to deliver city buses that provide customers with a leading combination of reliability, fuel efficiency, performance and value.”

To further bolster its global reach, Allison is expanding its extensive service network by introducing an authorized service location in Rwanda. This strategic move will not only facilitate the company's expansion in Africa but also solidify its presence within the region. With an expanding global network of approximately 1,600 independent Allison distributors and dealers, customers have unparalleled access to swift and reliable support, when and where needed most. Moreover, Allison recently forged service partnerships with key partners, including Penske in Australia and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) in Europe, further cementing its commitment to providing top-notch services worldwide.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.