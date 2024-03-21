Primergy Signs 400 MW Solar + 1.6 GWh Battery Energy Storage Power Purchase Agreement with San Diego Community Power

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primergy Solar LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, announced today that it has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the full capacity of its 400 MWac and 1.6 GWh battery energy storage Purple Sage Energy Center with San Diego Community Power (SDCP). SDCP, California’s second largest Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) serving nearly 1 million customers, will receive green energy and attributes in a long-term power offtake agreement to begin at the project’s scheduled delivery start in 2027.

“Signing a PPA with SDCP marks a significant milestone in the development of Purple Sage Energy Center,” said Primergy CEO, Ty Daul. “Pairing solar with sizable battery energy storage systems is vital for grid stability and creating a reliable, dispatchable energy resource. We are proud of the lasting partnerships we have made through this project and look forward to delivering carbon-free energy to the power grid.”

Purple Sage Energy Center is in Nevada, between Las Vegas and the California border, in one of the country’s most optimal solar power locations because of its proximity to grid demand and abundance of sun. Primergy is committed to the environmental suitability of the project and is working closely with the Bureau of Land Management to develop new standards to improve the siting, design, and construction of renewable energy operations.

“The Purple Sage Energy Center directly supports San Diego Community Power’s mission to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers,” said Karin Burns, Chief Executive Officer of SDCP. “This agreement with Primergy reinforces our commitments to meet our ambitious renewable goals, while investing in a project that balances environmental and community benefits in support of the clean energy transition.”

Once completed, Purple Sage Energy Center is expected to generate over 1.2 million MWh of carbon-free solar energy annually, enough to power more than 100,000 homes per year. Over the project’s lifetime, the project is expected to create approximately $90 million in additional local tax payments. These payments will directly benefit local schools and provide Clark County with substantial resources that may be directed toward public safety, road upgrades, and infrastructure improvements.

About Primergy Solar

Primergy (https://www.primergysolar.com) is a developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility-scale solar PV and battery storage projects across the US. Primergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and is the primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners' solar and solar plus energy storage activities in North America.

About San Diego Community Power

San Diego Community Power is a community-driven, not-for-profit public agency providing cleaner energy to the San Diego region. We serve nearly 1 million customer accounts in the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa and National City, as well as the unincorporated communities of San Diego County. Learn more at SDCommunitypower.org.