Kayne Anderson Strengthens Investment Operations After Successful Platform Migration to Enfusion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for investment managers, today announced the completion of the second phase of a strategic investment management platform migration by Kayne Anderson. Kayne Anderson is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, infrastructure, energy, credit, and growth capital.

The first phase focused on Order and Execution Management and successfully concluded following a three-month disruption-free deployment. The second phase further consolidated Kayne Anderson’s front and back office onto a single platform with the implementation of Enfusion’s accounting module in under seven months.

By consolidating previously disparate on-premise systems onto a single SaaS platform, Kayne Anderson has realized workflow optimizations across front-, middle-, and back-office functions. Improved order workflows have led to enhanced productivity and operational efficiency.

“The implementation of Enfusion's integrated platform has driven major efficiencies across investment operations at Kayne Anderson,” according to Kayne Anderson CTO Jonathan Zhukovsky. “Whether that's the investments side or the accounting, the operational efficiency and TCO savings have certainly been a big win from our perspective. I also feel good about highlighting the record time of deployment."

Enfusion provides a single source of truth for investment data. Portfolio, order, execution, position, and accounting data are consolidated rather than siloed across systems. “Scattered data and multiple systems tend to accumulate when firms have a long history of growth and investing across many asset classes,” says Neal Pawar, COO, Enfusion. “One of the best things a large firm can do is clear the deck to see immediate benefits creating room to continue to grow and change. Kayne Anderson’s forward-looking technology vision has allowed them to seize that opportunity.”

About Kayne Anderson:

Kayne Anderson, founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on renewables, infrastructure/energy, real estate, credit, and growth capital. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne Anderson’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne Anderson manages over $34 billion in assets (as of 12/21/2023) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs 330 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.kayneanderson.com.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 850 investment managers from 9 global offices spanning four continents. For more information, please visit www.enfusion.com.