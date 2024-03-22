Rithmik Solutions Secures $2 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Mobile Mining Equipment Management

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithmik Solutions, a leader in AI-powered analytics for mobile equipment optimization in the mining industry, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a $2 million funding round. This investment was spearheaded by a syndicate of new and existing investors, demonstrating strong confidence in Rithmik's innovative approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing equipment uptime and improving operational efficiency.

Rithmik's Asset Health Analyzer (AHA™) leverages advanced machine learning techniques to provide early warnings of equipment issues, optimize maintenance, and deliver insights into aspects of operations impacting asset performance. With the capability to rapidly and scalably tune its AI models to specific sites, Rithmik offers unparalleled accuracy in its predictions, leading to increased equipment availability, lower maintenance costs, and a significant reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Rithmik's sophisticated analytical and decision support solutions are incredibly valuable to its clients. We are very excited to be part of this exciting shift where machine learning can dramatically improve operations and reduce the environmental footprint,” said Shaheel Hooda, Partner at Sprout Fund. Sprout Fund focuses on empowering B2B software startups with a strong presence in Western Canada that demonstrate both hustle and diversity.

Echoing the enthusiasm, Diane Wolfenden, General Partner with Archangel Network’s Phoenix Fire fund, which is dedicated to increasing women's participation and leadership in technology, stated, "Rithmik's groundbreaking work is not only transforming the mining industry but also setting an example of how technology can lead to more sustainable and efficient operations. We’re proud to be supporting such an accomplished team that has such a strong female presence."

The funding round also saw participation from Cycle Momentum, DevCap, angel investors from AngelOne and the Golden Triangle Angel Network and Archangel’s Adrenaline Fund, with strong support from previous investors Chrysalix Venture Capital and Ecofuel. This diverse group of backers underscores the broad appeal and potential impact of Rithmik's technology.

Rithmik Solutions is poised to use this investment to accelerate its growth, further enhance its product offerings, and expand its reach to help mines around the world maximize the efficiency and lifespan of their mobile equipment.

For more information on how Rithmik is changing the landscape of mobile equipment management with AI, visit rithmik.com or contact info@rithmik.com.

About Rithmik Solutions

Rithmik Solutions is at the forefront of AI-driven analytics for mobile equipment management in the mining industry. Built by a team with decades of experience in mining operations, Rithmik's AHA™ technology provides early and actionable detection of equipment issues, insights for maintenance planning, and intelligence to address operational inefficiencies. By integrating seamlessly with existing systems and offering vendor-independent insights, Rithmik empowers mines to cut through the noise and focus on what matters most: operational excellence and sustainability.