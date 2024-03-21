Mobix Labs Secures Orders for Connectors into 2026 for Gulfstream Jets

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity solutions that span from wired to next-generation wireless solutions, including 5G, today announced the company is supplying custom filtered connectors used by Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. Gulfstream designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world’s most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft.

Mobix Labs is the sole source of these critical parts for Gulfstream and currently has orders into 2026, with consistent monthly deliveries.

The connectors, which were developed in conjunction with Gulfstream engineers, use Mobix Lab’s proprietary Flex Filter insert technology in addition to other filtering methods. The connectors currently installed in Gulfstream aircraft have logged over five million flight miles with zero failures.

“We are honored to be supplying parts for Gulfstream -- a leader in business jets and an iconic brand that's synonymous with technological innovation in aviation. These orders are a testament to the trust, quality and durability of our next-generation technology,” said Mobix Labs’ CEO Fabian Battaglia. “We look forward to continuing to work together to help Gulfstream maintain its reputation for excellence.”

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s True Xero active optical cables are designed to meet customer needs for high-quality active optical cable solutions at an affordable price. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products, which were acquired in the EMI Solutions, Inc. (“EMI”) acquisition, are used in military and aerospace applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

